Padma Lakshmi Holds Hands With Daughter Krishna, 12, While Out In NYC: Photo

Padma Lakshmi and her daughter Krishna had a mother-daughter weekend outing in New York! The Top Chef host, 51, held her daughter’s hand (fitting, as she’s sweetly nicknamed her “Little Hands”) as they did some shopping and took their dog out for a walk. Krishna, 12, looked really happy to be spending some quality time with her mom, as they both enjoyed the summer sun in the city, on Sunday, June 5.
Padma stunned in a bright yellow dress (perfect for summer) and heels. She also accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of shades, as she walked arm-in-arm with her daughter. Krishna rocked a black mini dress, as she carried a shopping bag with her. Padma also held their dog’s leash, as they went for the sunny stroll!
As the two ladies were on their weekend walk, Padma was also chatting with TikTok star Luc Menard, who runs the popular account @BeautifulSoulsinNYC. Perhaps there’ll be a collaboration somewhere further down the line?
Krishna is Padma’s only daughter. The Taste The Nation host had her with businessman Adam Dell a few years after her divorce from her ex-husband Salman Rushdie in 2007. Before meeting Adam, Padma had dated billionaire CEO Theodore J. Forstmann, starting in 2009. Besides the brief time with Adam, she was with the billionaire until his death in 2011. More recently, Padma has been romantically linked to poet Terrance Hayes.
Padma and her daughter clearly have a very special bond, and it seems like the mom and daughter duo love going out and taking part in all sorts of fun activities together. Early on in the year, the two ladies were seen sitting courtside together at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, in January. The Top Chef host also revealed that the two had taken a mommy-daughter vacation to Hawaii back in April! She shared a video on a secluded beach, revealing that they’d both found it together, during the beautiful stay!