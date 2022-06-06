Padma Lakshmi Holds Hands With Daughter Krishna, 12, While Out In NYC: Photo

Padma Lakshmi and her daughter Krishna had a mother-daughter weekend outing in New York! The Top Chef host, 51, held her daughter’s hand (fitting, as she’s sweetly nicknamed her “Little Hands”) as they did some shopping and took their dog out for a walk. Krishna, 12, looked really happy to be spending some quality time with her mom, as they both enjoyed the summer sun in the city, on Sunday, June 5.

Padma stunned in a bright yellow dress (perfect for summer) and heels. She also accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of shades, as she walked arm-in-arm with her daughter. Krishna rocked a black mini dress, as she carried a shopping bag with her. Padma also held their dog’s leash, as they went for the sunny stroll!

As the two ladies were on their weekend walk, Padma was also chatting with TikTok star Luc Menard, who runs the popular account @BeautifulSoulsinNYC. Perhaps there’ll be a collaboration somewhere further down the line?

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Yellow: Photos Of Rebel Wilson, Heidi Klum & More Rocking All Kinds Of Yellow Looks With summer here, our favorite celebrities have brought out all their best yellow outfits, and we are loving the sunny shade! As the weather warms, everyone starts breaking out their most colorful outfits and we're all here for it. Kendall Jenner rocked the yellow trend when she stepped out in New York City on June 17, wearing a seriously sexy bright yellow midi dress. The supermodel was headed to a photoshoot when she donned a sleeveless, skintight Bec + Bridge Karina Tuck Midi Dress which hugged her long, toned frame to perfection. Meanwhile, Eva Longoria, was the special guest on 'The View' on June 17 in New York City, when she tried the trend. Eva opted to wear a bright yellow suit featuring the Max Mara Cotton Twill Blazer and matching trousers. She chose to leave the blazer completely open, rocking a tight white tank top underneath, which she tucked into the matching high-waisted straight-leg fitted trousers. The gorgeous actress accessorized her look with a pair of clear Gianvito Rossi Plexi Band Sandals, dazzling diamond earrings, and a pretty high ponytail. There have been so many other stars rocking yellow outfits, including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery! Padma Lakshmi Stuns In A Mustard Maxi Dress With Her Daughter Krishna In New York City. Padma chats with Tik Tok influencer Luc Menard on her way shopping. Pictured: Krishna Lakshmi-Dell,Padma Lakshmi Ref: SPL5316642 050622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Krishna is Padma’s only daughter. The Taste The Nation host had her with businessman Adam Dell a few years after her divorce from her ex-husband Salman Rushdie in 2007. Before meeting Adam, Padma had dated billionaire CEO Theodore J. Forstmann, starting in 2009. Besides the brief time with Adam, she was with the billionaire until his death in 2011. More recently, Padma has been romantically linked to poet Terrance Hayes.

Padma and her daughter clearly have a very special bond, and it seems like the mom and daughter duo love going out and taking part in all sorts of fun activities together. Early on in the year, the two ladies were seen sitting courtside together at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, in January. The Top Chef host also revealed that the two had taken a mommy-daughter vacation to Hawaii back in April! She shared a video on a secluded beach, revealing that they’d both found it together, during the beautiful stay!