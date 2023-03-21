Padma Lakshmi Brings Daughter Krishna, 13, To Blossom Ball Red Carpet: Photo

Padma Lakshmi, 52, brought her lookalike daughter Krishna, 13, to a red carpet event in New York City on Monday, March 20. The mother-daughter duo stepped out for the 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street, where they posed for photos together in their gorgeous black gowns. Krishna, whose dad is businessman Adam Dell, resembled her famous mom so much during their night out together.

Padma stunned on the red carpet in a black plunging halter gown that showcased her skinny body. The Top Chef host’s look also included a white flower clip that she put in her head, plus a pair of silver earrings and a clutch purse she carried in her hand. Padma, who suffers from endometriosis, was at the event as the co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, which hosts the Blossom Ball every year.

Meanwhile, Krishna rocked a black strapless mini-dress with a feathered train. The teenager, who is sometimes referred to by her mom as “Littlehands,” also wore a matching choker necklace and a pair of open-toed heels. Both Padma and Krishna sported some makeup that added to their glowing beauty looks on the red carpet.

Padma and her daughter were seen out and about in NYC two days before the Blossom Ball. They went for a relaxing stroll together and both wore casual outfits. Padma had on an olive green coat over a black and white striped shirt, jeans, and brown heeled boots, while Krishna wore a black puffer coat, jeans, and white sneakers.

Padma has done her part in educating her daughter about endometriosis over the years. The Bravo star has been struggling with the condition since she was 13 years old, but she didn’t get the official diagnosis until she was 36, which she opened up in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“Every month, being in bed for a week, trying everything, and nothing helping. My body turned against me,” Padma said in the interview. “I’d see college roommates, friends of mine, pop two ibuprofen and go back to basketball practice. I thought, ‘What is wrong with me, that I cannot handle one of the most basic parts of being female?’” Thankfully, once Padma had her diagnosis in 2006, she was able to have the surgery that helped it.