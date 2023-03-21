Padma Lakshmi Brings Daughter Krishna, 13, To Blossom Ball Red Carpet: Photo

Padma Lakshmi and her lookalike teenaged daughter Krishna both wore black gowns to the 11th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 21, 2023 9:06AM EDT
Padma Lakshmi
View gallery
Padma Lakshmi 'How I Get It Done' event hosted by The Cut, Arrivals, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 04 Mar 2019
Krishna Lakshmi-Dell and Padma Lakshmi Endometriosis Foundation of America's 11th Annual Blossom Ball, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Mar 2023
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Author Padma Lakshmi spotted with her daughter Krishna on a walk in New York City Pictured: Padma Lakshmi BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi, 52, brought her lookalike daughter Krishna, 13, to a red carpet event in New York City on Monday, March 20. The mother-daughter duo stepped out for the 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street, where they posed for photos together in their gorgeous black gowns. Krishna, whose dad is businessman Adam Dell, resembled her famous mom so much during their night out together.

Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi with her daughter Krishna (Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock)

Padma stunned on the red carpet in a black plunging halter gown that showcased her skinny body. The Top Chef host’s look also included a white flower clip that she put in her head, plus a pair of silver earrings and a clutch purse she carried in her hand. Padma, who suffers from endometriosis, was at the event as the co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, which hosts the Blossom Ball every year.

Meanwhile, Krishna rocked a black strapless mini-dress with a feathered train. The teenager, who is sometimes referred to by her mom as “Littlehands,” also wore a matching choker necklace and a pair of open-toed heels. Both Padma and Krishna sported some makeup that added to their glowing beauty looks on the red carpet.

Padma and her daughter were seen out and about in NYC two days before the Blossom Ball. They went for a relaxing stroll together and both wore casual outfits. Padma had on an olive green coat over a black and white striped shirt, jeans, and brown heeled boots, while Krishna wore a black puffer coat, jeans, and white sneakers.

Padma has done her part in educating her daughter about endometriosis over the years. The Bravo star has been struggling with the condition since she was 13 years old, but she didn’t get the official diagnosis until she was 36, which she opened up in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“Every month, being in bed for a week, trying everything, and nothing helping. My body turned against me,” Padma said in the interview. “I’d see college roommates, friends of mine, pop two ibuprofen and go back to basketball practice. I thought, ‘What is wrong with me, that I cannot handle one of the most basic parts of being female?’” Thankfully, once Padma had her diagnosis in 2006, she was able to have the surgery that helped it.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad