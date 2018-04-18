Padma Lakshmi Vows To ‘Change’ Society’s Views On Female Health: We’re All ‘From The Womb’

As a sufferer of endometriosis, ‘Top Chef’ host Padma Lakshmi went decades without a diagnosis. To ensure that doesn’t happen to another, she told HL exclusively what she’s doing to change talks on women’s health.

Padma Lakshmi, 47, has struggled with the painful disorder endometriosis for over 20 years. As a result, she’s made it her life’s mission to help ALL women get the proper medical care they need. Not only that though — the Top Chef host is also determined to change how women’s health is viewed in general — because it’s time to have some damn respect for the womb! Speaking at the Variety Power of Women event on April 13, Padma gave a powerful speech on how she was “penalized” for having a vagina. Click here to see the gorgeous looks on the Variety Power Women red carpet.

In addition to her impassioned speech, Padma also received the Karma Award for her work with the Endometriosis Foundation of America, an organization she founded in 2009. Padma even opened up to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and described how endometriosis has effected her own life — AND how it’s inspired her to help fight for women’s health everywhere. “If you have endometriosis, it threatens every aspect of your life: your well-being, your physical activity, your physical well-being, your emotions, your hormones, your sensitivity to sun, your sexual relationships, your ability to be a mother,” the women’s health advocate told us. “It effects your work, it effects how you deal with life, and it’s just one other big hurdle.”

Padma also explained that on top of everything, endometriosis is actually more common than many people realize — as 200 million women suffer from it worldwide. But even still, it doesn’t get the research funding it needs. “We give seven or 11 million dollars, somewhere in that range, for research to the US government a year for endometriosis, but it costs our system 21 billion dollars,” she told us. “Now, never mind if you don’t give a damn about women’s health — that you don’t care — it’s just not good business! Right? I mean, look at those figures.”

Therefore, Padma has dedicated to her time to help educate people on this super important topic. “What I want to do is change the way we talk about girls’ periods and women’s reproductive systems, because this is a disease that originates in the womb, and the attitudes of a society towards a womb reflects how the society views itself,” the honoree said. “Every human being comes from the womb. We need to respect that, we need to talk about that, and we need to help people who have been suffering in silence for decades.”

In her speech, Padma pointed out that it took her so long to find a diagnosis, in part, she believes, because of gender discrimination. “I began to realize that I was being penalized because I have a uterus. I have a vagina,” the India native told the crowd. “Most women with endo don’t get properly diagnosed for a full decade. The only real treatment we have for endo is surgery or the pill. And now they’re trying to take that away from us too.”

Endometriosis is a disorder that occurs when the tissue that normally lines the uterus is growing outside the uterus, which results in extreme pain as well as menstrual irregularities. Along with Padma, stars like Lena Dunham, Whoopi Goldberg, Julianne Hough, Dolly Parton, and Tia Mowry also suffer from the disorder.