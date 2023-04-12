Rihanna Splashes Out $21M For Penthouse With Stunning Views: See Photos Of Bedroom, Living Room, & More

Rihanna just purchased a beautiful new penthouse apartment in a Los Angeles skyscraper for $21 million. The singer, 35, is now the proud owner of the luxury condo at The Century. The excellent new home is perfect for the singer as she awaits the birth of her second child, less than a year after she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, welcomed their first baby.

The penthouse is over 9,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and six and a half baths. As a penthouse in one of L.A.’s luxury buildings, it has absolutely magnificent views of the city, with huge windows and four balconies overlooking the skyline. A private elevator is taken to the condo. Both the living room and master bedroom have amazing views. The curved outer walls, also give the home a very modern and sleek feel.

The home also has hardwood floors, and a kitchen with granite countertops, an island (perfect for casual meals), and state-of-the-art appliances. Additionally, there’s also a private home theater, a lounge, and dual bathrooms in the master bedroom.

Rihanna purchased the home from tech billionaire Nick Mollnar, who had bought the penthouse from Friends star Matthew Perry, according to Dirt. Some of the other famous figures who own homes in The Century include Denzel Washington and Heather Dubrow.

The new apartment is incredibly spacious and perfect for raising kids, which is fitting as Rihanna and Rocky’s family tree continues to grow. The pair welcomed their first son, 10 months, in May 2022, but the singer revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl Halftime performance in February.

With baby number two on the way, RiRi has shown that she’s loving being a mom. She opened up about what parenthood has been like for her in a February interview with Vogue. “There are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far,” she said, while speaking about motherhood.