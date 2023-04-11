Teresa Giudice Rocks Sexy Bikini While Dancing With Luis Ruelas In St. Barts: Watch

Teresa Giudice, 50, looked amazing in her latest Instagram video. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore a patterned bikini with a matching wraparound skirt and sun hat as she busted some moves in St. Barts alongside her husband Luis Ruelas. Luis went shirtless and wore just blue and yellow patterned shorts.

Teresa also attached a sweet photo of the two of them posing in fashionable outfits. She wore a colorful patterned long and flowing dress with a plunging neckline and slit and heels, and he wore a black T-shirt with matching jeans and slip-on shoes. “You are my person💕 #loveyou #stbartsmemories #lovedancingwithyou,” the doting wife wrote in the caption of the post.

“Luis loves that camera!!” one fan responded in the comments section while another wrote, “I love your two’s love 💕 love it up guys you deserve it.” A third shared, “Happy to see you happy Teresa!” and a fourth added, “Looks like you two had fun.”

Teresa’s latest fun-filled post comes after she shared a different set of photos from her and Luis’ trip. She rocked a pink bikini as Luis, whom she married in Aug., went shirtless with just swim trunks while they happily posed on an epic beach, in one of the snapshots. She also shared incredible views of the ocean as they sat at an outdoor table with chairs.

When Teresa and Luis aren’t busy taking in the beautiful sights of St. Barts, they’re enjoying their new life as a married couple. Luis recently made headlines when he admitted that he wears his wife’s late father’s pajamas around the house to make her kids “feel safe” with him. “I live with your four nieces,” he explained to his Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, on a recent episode of RHONJ. “I wear your father’s pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving, do you know that?” The memorable moment received a lot of controversial feedback, with some fans of the show respecting his actions and others thinking it was “odd.”