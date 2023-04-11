Cardi B Shares Her ‘No Work’ Day Routine In Adorable New Video With Kids Wave & Kulture: Watch

What does a “no work” day look like for hitmaker Cardi B? The 30-year-old mom of 2 took to Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday, April 11 to show fans just what she does with her time when she doesn’t have to report for work! The 2 minute and 33 second video begins with the rapper rolling out of bed and checking her phone, then heading to her shower in her undies as she narrates her routine “as a regular person — as Belcalise.” She then breaks down, along with the video, her step-by-step day, which includes checking her phone and getting ready because once her kids with Offset notice she’s up, “they won’t leave me alone!”

@iamcardib Hey yall …..A glimse of a regular day as BELCALIS and not CARDI B!! ♬ original sound – Cardi B

She also shared some “playtime” with little Wave, 1, and Kulture, 4 and revealed that she usually has someone to help her with lunch, but because of spring break needed to handle it herself. Afterwards, Cardi took the camera, and her mini-me Kulture, to the gym with her for a two-hour workout, including a one-hour warmup and weightlifting. In the most down to earth portion of the video, she took her daughter to Target and perused the toy aisle!

Finally, she finished up her day with a pizza dinner. “Yes, I’m buying dinner, I’m buying pizza,” she said. “Sh**, I’m tired!” she laughed. “I just love my babies,” she said before heading to the recording studio in the evening and pouring herself a glass of wine. “Hey yall….a glimse [SIC] of a regular day as BELCALIS and not CARDI B !!!” she captioned the lengthy video clip.

Cardi was careful to point out in the video that her fans had been asking her to share more TikTok videos, and in the comments section they expressed their delight! “I love spending the day with Belcalis and her kids,” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “Cardi is so real for this.” A third quipped, “imagine seeing Cardi B at TARGET.”

Ultimately, her followers decided that yes, they’d like more similar content. “Yes we need more vids like this!!!!” wrote a fan. “I love how calm and peaceful this is,” observed yet another. “I really hope you consider on making more videos Cardi.”