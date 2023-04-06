‘Yellowjackets’: Melanie Lynskey Teases Shauna & Jeff’s ‘Huge Problem’ & The State Of Their Marriage (Exclusive)

Shauna and Jeff have become quite the team in the present day as they seek to make sure Shauna doesn’t end up in jail for killing Adam. Despite everything, Shauna and Jeff remain united. Or are they? HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey about whether or not Shauna and Jeff are in a good place in the aftermath of the Adam drama.

“I do, honestly,” Melanie told HollywoodLife at the Yellowjackets PaleyFest LA event on April 3. “I think Shauna and Jeff are doing the best they can, and I think for her it’s kind of a comfort that he does know the stuff that he knows. It’s so scary but there’s a part of her that’s like, okay, if the worst has already happened, and he’s still here, that’s good news.”

As Shauna and Jeff try to deter detectives from zeroing in on Shauna’s connection to Adam, their daughter is doing some snooping. If they’re not careful, Shauna and Jeff’s house of cards could fall. “It’s going to cause a huge problem,” Melanie said about Callie’s digging.

Yellowjackets season 2 has already gotten off to a wild start. At the end of episode 2, the survivors decided to descend into cannibalism and eat Jackie’s body. Jackie froze to death at the end of the first season. In the present day, Shauna’s covering up the murder of her former lover, Misty is searching for Natalie, and Lottie has resurfaced. Melanie revealed that things are only going to get tougher in both the past and present.

“There’s truly so many heartbreaking things that happen this season, like really, really rough,” she said. “It’s kind of exciting to know that nobody’s seen what’s to come and, for me, I was crying reading some of the scripts.” New episodes of Yellowjackets season 2 premiere Fridays on the Paramount+ app and air Sundays on Showtime.