Pregnant Jessie J Reveals Her Growing Baby Bump In Naked Bathtub Photos

Jessie J is giving fans a gorgeous — and intimate — look at her growing baby bump. The “Bang Bang” hitmaker, 35, took to Instagram on April 6 to show off her baby bump from all different angles as she took a bath. In the first photo, seen in the below slide, Jessie snapped an image of the reflection of her naked body lying in the tub on the bathtub’s faucet. Her bulging baby belly was front and center, and she covered her breasts with her hands. Meanwhile, water covered up her bottom half.

Another angle showed Jessie’s point of view: her legs extended out in front of her, her beautiful belly lifting out of the water, and a laptop playing a show at the other end of the tub with a candle lit next to it. She also surprised fans with an adorable video of her baby boy moving around inside of her. The fourth and final slide in the revealing carousel was a mirror selfie that showed Jessie rocking black leggings and a black and white Calvin Klein sports bra. “I just want to remember this feeling forever,” Jessie captioned her post.

Jessie opened up more about the joy she feels as an expectant mother in a March 19 Mother’s Day post (Mother’s Day in England is three weeks before Easter, unlike in America, where it’s the second Sunday of May). “You. Thank you for coming to me. Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life,” she wrote in the caption of a carousel that included a 3-D ultrasound photo of her son.

She also took the time to compliment the father of her baby, Chanan Safir Colman. “I love your Daddy so much, you wouldn’t be on your way without him,” she gushed to her future child. “He is the most patient, calm and good looking man. You are going to LOVE him when you meet him.”

She concluded her emotional post by addressing women who have miscarried. “I know the pain so many people are feeling today and I am holding you in my heart,” she said. The “Pricetag” singer revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in Nov. 2021 in a vulnerable Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Jessie announced she is expecting in January via a sweet Instagram video that documented the beginning stages of her pregnancy. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked,” she captioned the exciting post.