Molly Sims, 49, Rocks Tiny Teal Bikini In Sexy New Pics From Mexico

Hot Mama! Molly Sims showed off her toned body during a family trip to Mexico this week. See her gorgeous snapshots here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 5, 2023 6:24PM EDT
Molly Sims
View gallery
Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Saint Barthelemy, SAINT BARTHELEMY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heidi Klum soaks up the sun while vacationing with Tom Kaulitz and his brother Bill Kaulitz in St. Barts. The model was seen relaxing on a pink mermaid float while enjoying a holiday on the Caribbean island. The 49 year old former VS model slipped her stunning figure into a cheeky pink string bikini for the outing and was seen in a Grecian style coverup and wide brim sunhat as she walked on the beach. Pictured: Tom Kaulitz, Bill Kaulitz, Heidi Klum BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Eva Longoria hits the beach with her husband José Bastón and their 4 year old son Santiago Enrique Bastón while on vacation in Marbella, Spain **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 15 Oct 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria hits the beach with José Bastón and their 4 year old son Santiago Enrique Bastón while on vacation in Marbella, Spain. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907858_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Mega

Actress Molly Sims is showing off her fit physique during her family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The 49-year-old Las Vegas star shared several snapshots of herself looking incredible in a teal string bikini by Monday Swimwear on Instagram on April 5 as she enjoyed the lavish views of a waterfront resort. Molly accessorized with two gold chain necklaces — one of which featured a sun charm — and several bracelets and rings. She went all-out for her “spring break” trip, rocking a red pedicure on her toes and the viral Hailey Bieber nails on her fingertips.

“Assuming spring break position,” she captioned the carousel. “let’s GOOOO”. In other photos, Molly showed her legs sitting poolside on a white and blue striped lounge chair and kids playing in the shallow waters of the infinity pool. The last photo of her beautiful post showed her rocking a coverup skirt that matched her bikini and a white button-down she left open. She accessorized with animal-print shades and a woven bag.

She took to her Instagram Story on April 5 as well to let fans know she isn’t in Mexico just to vacation. “We are very excited to be here. It’s my first full day. I had to work. It’s okay,” the actress and model said. “Just grateful to be here.”

Molly appeared to get plenty of fun in the sun, though, and shared several more images and videos from her day with her kids, which included sunbathing with her daughter, accompanying her daughter as she explored the pool area, and an evening party, at which everyone appeared to be dressed in white. The model and actress shares one daughter and two sons with her husband, Netflix chairman Scott Stuber.  Their youngest, son Grey Douglas Stuber, is 6 years old, while his brother, Brooks Alan, is 10. Their daughter,  Scarlett May, is 8.

Just a day before posting her stunning bikini shots, Molly kicked off her vacation with a photo of herself posing on a sandy shoreline in a timeless beach outfit, which can be seen above. She donned white Frank & Eileen pants paired with a beige NILI LOTAN sweater. Molly wore a gold chain necklace and protected her eyes with tan shades. She also shared a pic of her middle child taking a swim and a clip of Scarlett and Brooks running on the beach.

Molly is a big fan of Cabo San Lucas, as she was there about two months ago to celebrate her friend’s 40th birthday. She rocked a black bikini from JADE Swim and appeared to have a blast on the girls’ trip. She’s living the life!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad