Molly Sims, 49, Rocks Tiny Teal Bikini In Sexy New Pics From Mexico

Actress Molly Sims is showing off her fit physique during her family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The 49-year-old Las Vegas star shared several snapshots of herself looking incredible in a teal string bikini by Monday Swimwear on Instagram on April 5 as she enjoyed the lavish views of a waterfront resort. Molly accessorized with two gold chain necklaces — one of which featured a sun charm — and several bracelets and rings. She went all-out for her “spring break” trip, rocking a red pedicure on her toes and the viral Hailey Bieber nails on her fingertips.

“Assuming spring break position,” she captioned the carousel. “let’s GOOOO”. In other photos, Molly showed her legs sitting poolside on a white and blue striped lounge chair and kids playing in the shallow waters of the infinity pool. The last photo of her beautiful post showed her rocking a coverup skirt that matched her bikini and a white button-down she left open. She accessorized with animal-print shades and a woven bag.

She took to her Instagram Story on April 5 as well to let fans know she isn’t in Mexico just to vacation. “We are very excited to be here. It’s my first full day. I had to work. It’s okay,” the actress and model said. “Just grateful to be here.”

Molly appeared to get plenty of fun in the sun, though, and shared several more images and videos from her day with her kids, which included sunbathing with her daughter, accompanying her daughter as she explored the pool area, and an evening party, at which everyone appeared to be dressed in white. The model and actress shares one daughter and two sons with her husband, Netflix chairman Scott Stuber. Their youngest, son Grey Douglas Stuber, is 6 years old, while his brother, Brooks Alan, is 10. Their daughter, Scarlett May, is 8.

Just a day before posting her stunning bikini shots, Molly kicked off her vacation with a photo of herself posing on a sandy shoreline in a timeless beach outfit, which can be seen above. She donned white Frank & Eileen pants paired with a beige NILI LOTAN sweater. Molly wore a gold chain necklace and protected her eyes with tan shades. She also shared a pic of her middle child taking a swim and a clip of Scarlett and Brooks running on the beach.

Molly is a big fan of Cabo San Lucas, as she was there about two months ago to celebrate her friend’s 40th birthday. She rocked a black bikini from JADE Swim and appeared to have a blast on the girls’ trip. She’s living the life!