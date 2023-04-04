Emily Ratajkowski Hints Harry Styles Romance Started Months Before Their Public Kiss: He’s ‘Great’

My Body author Emily Ratajkowski, 31, is doing the math! When the brunette beauty appeared on the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast on Mar. 9, she opened up about the man she is currently seeing and even hinted at how long it’s been going on. “I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like,” she gushed about the man she did not specifically name. “So, that feels different, but yes, if you had talked to me four weeks ago I would have been like, ‘Absolutely [not interested in dating].’ I’m just like, ‘Oh, well, he’s kind of great.’”

Although Emily did not say the person’s name, many people online speculated that she was referring to Harry Styles, 29. The pair were spotted locking lips while in Tokyo on Mar. 29, and the interview took place just nine days before that. After that, the mom-of-one went on to explain the type of men she likes and dislikes. “I’ve noticed in a lot of guys entitlement,” she shared. “In very small ways. That’s just one thing I just don’t like.”

The Vogue cover model went into further detail about how she finds masculinity attractive, however, she still prefers some level of vulnerability. “I think masculinity can be really hard to perform basically,” Emrata went on. “And so it makes men be kind of wild and be kind of crazy, and you’re like, ‘okay so you’re unwell.'” Despite this, she did reveal that she did like it. “I like it, I’m attracted to masculinity,” the 31-year-old newly single starlet added. “It drives me insane.” She also explained that her father was a “hypermasculine dude” who also had a soft side due to being a painter.

Later on, she was asked if she would be “bored” by a “super nice guy,” to which she confirmed she would “need an edge” to their personality. “I like somebody who’s very independent,” the High Low host said. “I’m hoping that dating somebody who has more of their own confidence and life will help with preventing [resentment]. I look for good-hearted people, people who are thoughtful, people who have good politics. I like people who are funny. Similar interests is important, for sure.”

Emily has been very vocal about her dating life following her Sept. 2022 divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. Not only has she blamed the paparazzi attention for having “screwed up” her dating life, but she’s also previously said her dates lead to “awkward conversations” since her romantic life is often publicly documented. During the Mar. 9 interview, Emily did clarify that she’s been “separated” from Sebastian since June 2022, although they did not file for divorce until three months later, according to Page Six. The ex love birds got married in 2018 and share one son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2.

The London native has reportedly since asked for Harry’s ex, Olivia Wilde‘s forgiveness for having pursued the “Watermelon Sugar” singer. “This is a betrayal,” a source told Page Six on Mar. 27. The insider also claimed that EmRata is, “begging her [Olivia] for forgiveness.” Despite reportedly dating Emily, Harry was most recently spotted with his ex, Kiko Muzihara, on Mar. 26, just “hours” after he was seen kissing Emily. As for Olivia, she has been busy with legal drama regarding her kids with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47.