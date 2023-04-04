Cher Selling $75M Malibu Mansion: See Her Bedroom, Kitchen, Meditation Room & Ocean Views In Photos

Cher, 76, is getting ready to say goodbye to her fancy mansion in Malibu, CA. The singer put her amazing Italian Renaissance-inspired property, which she purchased in 1989, up for sale for $75 million, which is $10 million less than her original asking price back in Oct. 2022, according to People. The location is everything it should be for a superstar and sits on 13,126 sq. ft. in 1.73 acres of land.

The mansion apparently has seven-bedrooms and nine-bathrooms and is surrounded by a tennis court and infinity pool. The home has been listed by Robert Kass and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates and the listing includes details and eye-catching photos of the epic home, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean. It’s located on the Pacific Coast Highway and is lined with 40 palm trees near a courtyard with an octogram-shaped fountain.

When talking to Architectural Digest about the mansion back in 2016, Cher explained how she wanted to make her own “version of Venetian” after she was inspired during visits to Venice and Casa Casuarina, the latter being the mansion of her late friend Gianni Versace in Miami’s South Beach. Cher’s designer and longtime friend Ron Wilson also spoke to AD about Cher’s vision for the place.