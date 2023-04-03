Christina Hall, 39, Rocks Tiny Bikini While Kissing Husband Joshua Hall In Steamy Mexico Photos

The HGTV star stunned in a tiny blue bikini while hanging on the arm of her hubby in sunny Los Cabos! They even cozied up for some serious PDA.

April 3, 2023 11:35PM EDT
Chistina and Joshua Hall
Los Cabos, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation as they hit the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple looked perfectly content as they lounged on the sand, taking in the picturesque views. Christina and Joshua first tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony that is believed to have occurred sometime before April 2022 and later in a ceremony with their kids in September of last year. The couple were seen enjoying a PDA filled stroll on the beach on Saturday. Pictured: Christina Hall, Joshua Hall BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Evans and his new Spanish boyfriend Fran Tomas PDA kisses and caresses while enjoying a swim on the beaches of Ibiza on August 24, 2022 in Ibiza, Spain. 24 Aug 2022 Pictured: Luke Evans and Fran Tomas. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA888996_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: HEM / BACKGRID

Christina Hall looked incredible in an itsy-bitsy blue bikini while vacationing in Los Cabos with her husband Joshua Hall! In photos you can see below, the Flip or Flop personality, 39, rocked a turquoise blue bikini while hanging out on the sand and puckering up with Josh. She wore her blonde locks down straight around her shoulders and accessorized with a black baseball cap, a chic pair of shades, and several rings. Josh rocked a shaggy white bucket hat and a pair of black swim trunks as he leaned down for a passionate kiss on the beach while they walked. Both carried a beverage during the steamy moment.

Christina and Joshua Hall
Chritina and Joshua Hall walk on the beach in Los Cabos in Mexico on April 3, 2023. (HEM / BACKGRID)

 

The PDA pics come just a year after she tied the knot with Josh in Hawaii, and the celebratory trip was the perfect way to mark their very first anniversary as a married couple. And while the thrice married Christina looked flawless in her bikini, she’s known for poking fun at her own appearance.

“Ever have those days out and about running errands and catch a glimpse of yourself life 😳😨” she wrote alongside a radiant, makeup -free Instagram pic on Wednesday, March 23. “Maybe a bit of mascara and lip balm would go a long way here🤔.”

Christina Hall and Joshua Hall
The duo locked lips on the beach during their anniversary trip. (HEM / BACKGRID)

As for her relationship with Josh, the mom of three (she shares three-year-old son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, and Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with ex Tarek El Moussa) says there aren’t exactly plans to expand her family at this point. “It just feels nice to have that family unit be settled,” she told PEOPLE in January. “That’s all that Hudson will ever know, is Josh as his stepdad. [Hudson] will never have different memories as far as Josh and I being together, and pretty much Brayden as well.”

She added that their “hands are full” at the moment. “We’re done here. I can’t even imagine that,” she told the outlet. “I think my head would fall off. We’re happy with the three. We’re good.”

