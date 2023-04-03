Christina Hall, 39, Rocks Tiny Bikini While Kissing Husband Joshua Hall In Steamy Mexico Photos

Christina Hall looked incredible in an itsy-bitsy blue bikini while vacationing in Los Cabos with her husband Joshua Hall! In photos you can see below, the Flip or Flop personality, 39, rocked a turquoise blue bikini while hanging out on the sand and puckering up with Josh. She wore her blonde locks down straight around her shoulders and accessorized with a black baseball cap, a chic pair of shades, and several rings. Josh rocked a shaggy white bucket hat and a pair of black swim trunks as he leaned down for a passionate kiss on the beach while they walked. Both carried a beverage during the steamy moment.

The PDA pics come just a year after she tied the knot with Josh in Hawaii, and the celebratory trip was the perfect way to mark their very first anniversary as a married couple. And while the thrice married Christina looked flawless in her bikini, she’s known for poking fun at her own appearance.

“Ever have those days out and about running errands and catch a glimpse of yourself life 😳😨” she wrote alongside a radiant, makeup -free Instagram pic on Wednesday, March 23. “Maybe a bit of mascara and lip balm would go a long way here🤔.”

As for her relationship with Josh, the mom of three (she shares three-year-old son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, and Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with ex Tarek El Moussa) says there aren’t exactly plans to expand her family at this point. “It just feels nice to have that family unit be settled,” she told PEOPLE in January. “That’s all that Hudson will ever know, is Josh as his stepdad. [Hudson] will never have different memories as far as Josh and I being together, and pretty much Brayden as well.”

She added that their “hands are full” at the moment. “We’re done here. I can’t even imagine that,” she told the outlet. “I think my head would fall off. We’re happy with the three. We’re good.”