‘Blue Beetle’ Trailer: ‘Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña Comes To Grips With His New Superpowers In Epic 1st Look

The Blue Beetle trailer is finally here! Fans got their first look at Cobra Kai star Xolo Mariduena transforming into the titular superhero ahead of the DC Studios film’s August 18 release. Xolo, 21, plays Jamie Reyes, a teenager who gains superpowers thanks to an alien scarab. “I think it likes me,” Jamie says in the trailer about the scarab, before it attaches itself to the teen and transforms him into the Blue Beetle with an epic costume. Jamie flies into space but he nearly falls to his death.

Jamie learns that the scarab is “some kind of world-destroying weapon,” as he tries control his superpowers. He uses his powers to cut a bus in half! A villainous character played by Oscar winner Susan Sarandon tells Jamie “the scarab chose you, but it belongs to me.” Someone else tells Jamie “the love you feel for your family makes you weak.

Jamie’s uncle, played by comedy icon George Lopez, gives Jamie some advice. “The universe has sent you a gift, and you have to figure out what you’re gonna do with it.” Jamie creates a sword from his epic suit and declares “let’s party.”

Also starring in Blue Beetle is Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Jamie’s love interest, and Belissa Escobedo as Milagros, Jamie’s younger sister. George Lopez is playing Rudy, Jamie’s uncle, while Susan Sarandon is playing a woman named Victoria Kord.

Xolo Mariduena totally crushes it as a superhero in the Blue Beetle trailer. The talented actor is best known for playing Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. He’s the first Latin actor to lead a DC superhero movie. Xolo shared his feelings on joining the DC Universe and playing Blue Beetle at the Cobra Kai season 5 red carpet premiere in Sept. 2022. “Excited is not the first word that comes to my brain,” Xolo said to Variety. “It is nervous excitement, it’s antsiness. It’s the anticipation of knowing that you’re on the brink of something potentially big, but it still feels really intimate because you’re just with the cast and the crew,” he added. Xolo was officially cast as Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle in August 2021, after being director Angel Manuel Soto‘s number-one choice for the role.

Blue Beetle will be the third DC movie released this year, after Shazam: Fury of the Gods!, which came out in March, and The Flash, which is set to be released on June 16. It will be followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, scheduled for release on December 25. James Gunn has said that this version of Blue Beetle will exist in his rebooted version of the DC Universe.