Find Out

Susan Sarandon’s Children: Facts About Her 3 Kids, Including Eva Amurri

Susan Sarandon
Shutterstock
Susan Sarandon attends the premiere for "The Death and Life of John H. Donovan" on day 5 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Winter Garden Theatre, in Toronto 2018 TIFF - "The Death and Life of John H. Donovan" Premiere, Toronto, Canada - 10 Sep 2018
Jack Henry Robbins, Susan Sarandon, Eva Amurri The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 30 Jan 2016 WEARING MAX-MARA
WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Eva Amurri Martino and Susan Sarandon at Columbia Pictures Premiere of 'That's My Boy' at Regency Village Theatre on June 4, 2012 in Westwood, California. Eva Amurri Martino Susan Sarandon Columbia Pictures Premiere Of 'That's My Boy' Westwood Los Angeles, America.
Miles Robbins, Susan Sarandon, Jack Henry 'The Leisure Seeker' premiere, 74th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 03 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

Susan Sarandon is the proud mom of three amazing children, all of which have followed in her Hollywood footsteps. Find out all about her kids here!

Susan Sarandon is a Hollywood icon! The 75-year-old star has the kind of Tinseltown credit that few actors have been lucky enough to enjoy, including an Academy Award for Best Actress from 1995’s Dead Man Walking. Born the eldest child out of nine in Queens, New York, Susan graduated with a drama degree from the Catholic University of America before setting her sights on TV and film. After quickly landing roles in a couple of soap operas, Susan got her big break in 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Then the roles came rolling in and she would go on to be nominated for Best Actress in Thelma & Louise (1991), Lorenzo’s Oil (1992), and The Client (1994). More recently, she could be seen in The Lovely Bones and A Bad Mom’s Christmas.

Susan Sarandon
Jack Robbins, Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri. (Shutterstock)

Alongside her many acting accolades, Susan is known for her activism and being the mother of three wonderful kids. Her eldest, Eva Amurri, was welcomed during Susan’s romance to Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri. During her 21-year relationship with actor Tim Robbins, which ended in 2009, Susan gave birth to sons Jack Robbins and Miles Robbins. Find out everything to know about Susan’s kids, below!

Eva Amurri

Susan Sarandon
Eva and Susan attend the ‘That’s My Boy’ premiere in Los Angeles in 2012. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Mothers & Daughters Matching On The Red Carpet -- Pics

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon. Executive producer and actress Reese Witherspoon, right, and daughter Ava Phillippe attend the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" season two at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York NY Premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" Season 2, New York, USA - 29 May 2019
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce, a cast member in "The Lion King," poses with her daughter Blue Ivy at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles World Premiere of "The Lion King" - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019

Born on March 15, 1985, Eva has all the beauty and talent to make a name for herself in Hollywood — and she has done just that! With parts on Friends and How I Met Your Mother, Eva eventually landed a recurring role on Showtime’s Californication. in 2012, she appeared in the Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg vehicle That’s My Boy. In 2016, Eva had a chance to work alongside her mom Susan in the movie Mothers And Daughters.

Eva has also blessed her mom with three grandchildren. After marrying Kyle Martino in 2011, the pair would welcome son Marlowe in 2014, followed by son Major in 2016. Five months after Eva and Kyle split, she welcomed their son Mateo in April 2020.

Jack Robbins

Susan Sarandon
Susan and Jack at ‘The Meddler’ film premiere in Los Angeles in 2016. (Shutterstock)

John “Jack” Henry was welcomed by Susan and Tim on May 15, 1989. His Hollywood goals are being pursued behind the camera, as he has credits for directing the short film Serfs Up, the documentary I’ve Got Levitation and the TV series Ultimate Ultimate. He has also written Hot Winter: A Film by Dick Pierre and the short Opening Night.

Miles Robbins

Susan Sarandon
Miles Robbins, Susan and Jack at ‘The Leisure Seeker’ premiere at 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017. (Shutterstock)

Susan’s youngest of the brood is Miles, born on May 4, 1992. He has really started to pick up steam as an actor, with gigs in huge projects like BlockersThe X-FilesThe Day Shall Come and Fearless. He was heavily featured in the new Halloween reboot from 2018 as Dave, the doomed boyfriend of a teenage babysitter killed by Michael Myers.