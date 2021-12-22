Susan Sarandon’s Children: Facts About Her 3 Kids, Including Eva Amurri

Susan Sarandon is the proud mom of three amazing children, all of which have followed in her Hollywood footsteps. Find out all about her kids here!

Susan Sarandon is a Hollywood icon! The 75-year-old star has the kind of Tinseltown credit that few actors have been lucky enough to enjoy, including an Academy Award for Best Actress from 1995’s Dead Man Walking. Born the eldest child out of nine in Queens, New York, Susan graduated with a drama degree from the Catholic University of America before setting her sights on TV and film. After quickly landing roles in a couple of soap operas, Susan got her big break in 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Then the roles came rolling in and she would go on to be nominated for Best Actress in Thelma & Louise (1991), Lorenzo’s Oil (1992), and The Client (1994). More recently, she could be seen in The Lovely Bones and A Bad Mom’s Christmas.

Alongside her many acting accolades, Susan is known for her activism and being the mother of three wonderful kids. Her eldest, Eva Amurri, was welcomed during Susan’s romance to Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri. During her 21-year relationship with actor Tim Robbins, which ended in 2009, Susan gave birth to sons Jack Robbins and Miles Robbins. Find out everything to know about Susan’s kids, below!

Eva Amurri

Born on March 15, 1985, Eva has all the beauty and talent to make a name for herself in Hollywood — and she has done just that! With parts on Friends and How I Met Your Mother, Eva eventually landed a recurring role on Showtime’s Californication. in 2012, she appeared in the Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg vehicle That’s My Boy. In 2016, Eva had a chance to work alongside her mom Susan in the movie Mothers And Daughters.

Eva has also blessed her mom with three grandchildren. After marrying Kyle Martino in 2011, the pair would welcome son Marlowe in 2014, followed by son Major in 2016. Five months after Eva and Kyle split, she welcomed their son Mateo in April 2020.

Jack Robbins

John “Jack” Henry was welcomed by Susan and Tim on May 15, 1989. His Hollywood goals are being pursued behind the camera, as he has credits for directing the short film Serfs Up, the documentary I’ve Got Levitation and the TV series Ultimate Ultimate. He has also written Hot Winter: A Film by Dick Pierre and the short Opening Night.

Miles Robbins

Susan’s youngest of the brood is Miles, born on May 4, 1992. He has really started to pick up steam as an actor, with gigs in huge projects like Blockers, The X-Files, The Day Shall Come and Fearless. He was heavily featured in the new Halloween reboot from 2018 as Dave, the doomed boyfriend of a teenage babysitter killed by Michael Myers.