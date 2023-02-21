Eva Amurri Engaged: Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Shows Off Ring After Ian Hock’s Proposal

Eva Amurri broke the news of her and Ian Hock’s engagement with a bit of help from Taylor Swift. “My Heart’s Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All’s Well That Ends Well To End Up With You,” Eva, 27, wrote on Feb. 20 in a joint post with her new fiancé, quoting Taylor’s “Lover.” In the photos shared to Instagram, Susan Sarandon’s daughter posed alongside Ian, 38, with the new bit of sparkle on her finger. “Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy. Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together,” Ian and Eva’s announcement added.

The photos accompanying the announcement gave a closer look at Eva’s new ring and the romantic Paris streets where they took their recent engagement. Eva also posed with her half-sister, Augusta Amurri. Eva and Augusta share a father, Italian director Franco Amurri, who dated Susan, 76, in the mid-1980s.

“Yaaaaaaaay and duh!!!! So happy for you!!!!! Gorgeous couple,” commented Kat Dennings on the post. “And here we go!!!!! Love you mom and dad couldn’t be happier for you both. about time Ian,” added Julia Dzafic. “AHHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO LOVE BIRDS!!!!” added Mary Orton Scudellari. “Yahoo!” added Beth Behrs, along with three heart emojis, while other fans and followers shared their well-wishes in the comments section.

Eva’s romance comes roughly two years after she and her ex-husband, former professional soccer player and sports broadcaster Kylie Martino, finalized their divorce. During their ten-year marriage, they welcomed three children together.

“There is nothing simple about moving forward in your life after divorce, or opening your heart back up after being committed to somebody for a long time,” wrote Eva in a 2021 blog post on her site, Happily Eva After. “Nobody goes into a marriage thinking that is where they’ll end up nearly a decade later. There is a lot of vulnerability in opening oneself up again after divorce, but also a lot of excitement and possibility.”

“I’m beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life! His name is Ian,” she revealed. “He’s super loving, creative, handsome, and funny, and we have a ton in common. He’s also 6’4″ and makes me feel like a small little person, which at 5’10” myself is NOT easy to do.” Eva wrote that her then-boyfriend was “a pretty private person,” and “NOT a public figure.” He is a chef, and they met when she went to eat dinner at his restaurant with a friend.

“We ended up chatting and had an immediate connection and spark,” she wrote. After they started chatting over text and Instagram, they took the plunge. “By the time he took me to dinner for the first time, I felt SO close to him and so safe with him, and it was an old-fashioned courtship in a lot of ways. … We went at my pace, and I truly believe that to this day, we have an extremely deep connection because of it.”