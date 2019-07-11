Gigi Hadid Cheers On Bestie Taylor Swift & Bro’s New GF Dua Lipa At Amazon Prime Concert — See Pic

As Taylor Swift & Dua Lipa hit the stage at the 2019 Amazon Prime concert, fellow A-lister Gigi Hadid proudly cheered them on from the stands.

It’s no secret that Gigi Hadid, 24, has a coveted spot in Taylor Swift’s girl squad, so when Tay hit the stage in NYC on July 10, Gigi was sure to cheer her on. The model attended the 2019 Amazon Prime concert that night and was all smiles as she rocked out from the sidelines! While Taylor headlined the concert, fellow pop star Dua Lipa, 23, kicked off the show where both ladies absolutely slayed the stage. Seeing as Dua has actually been spending time with Gigi’s brother, Anwar Hadid, 20, as of late, it’s no surprise that Gigi would come out to attend! Anwar did the same, and was sure to hit the Amazon Prime blue carpet that night as well.

The concert was quite the star-studded event. In addition to Gigi and her younger brother, the likes of Lucy Boynton, Justin Theroux, Maura Tierney, Gizele Oliviera, Eva Amurri Martino, Andi Dorfman, and Girl With No Job’s Claudia Oshry, were among celebrities who attended the show. The night was co-hosted by Jane Lynch and Tyler Oakley, who had the crowd roaring with laughter all night long.

It’s safe to say Taylor brought down the house at the show. The singer used the show as an opportunity to play some newer hits including, “Me!”, the first single off of her upcoming album, Lover, which she opened the show with, and her latest single “You Need To Calm Down“. She also delivered renditions of some throwback hits including “Blank Space,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Love Story,” and more. But — after Taylor put major emphasis on one set of her shade-filled lyrics, fans think that the singer took shots at her foe Scooter Braun during the show.

What a crew! It’s so sweet that Gigi was sure to cheer her pals on throughout the night. Plus, after Anwar was spotted sharing some PDA with Dua at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival on July 6, it was only fitting that he made an appearance as well. Only time will tell where their budding romance will go!