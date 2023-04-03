Ashlee Simpson Rocks Cutout Swimsuit on Family Vacation In Hawaii

Ashlee Simpson looked as stunning as ever while vacationing with her family in Hawaii. In a new pic posted to Instagram on April 3, the “L.O.V.E.” singer, 38, rocked a blue plaid print cutout swimsuit and baggy jeans while seemingly chasing her two younger children in the grass. Palm trees swayed in the background of the black and white snap, and a big of ocean was also visible as Ashlee’s hair blew around her face. She appeared to be running after swimsuit-clad daughter Jagger, 7, while little Ziggy Blu, 2, trailed the group with a pool noodle in tow.

In another pic, she showed off the look with a model-ready pose, and in a third, her hubby, actor Evan Ross, joined in the fun with the family. “Rainy day in Hawaii,” the pop star captioned the pic, alongside tropical flower and heart emojis. Ashlee also shares son Bronx Mowgli, 14, with ex Pete Wentz.

Many of the star’s 1.1 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to react. “My style inspiration always!!!” wrote a fan, alongside a heart eyes emoji, while another remarked, “You look better than ever.” “Enjoy you guys. Live your blessings,” commented a third. “The cutest family,” wrote yet another. Many took the opportunity to ask the singer for more music. Her last album, Bittersweet World, hit shelves clear back in 2008.

There may be a good explanation for that — in May of 2016, she opened up about being a mom, and how it changes things. “It’s an exciting time having two kids in the house,” she told TODAY at the time. “But your priorities in life shift. Your priority becomes your children, and that’s something for every woman that becomes a mother. It’s all a change for the better. Life is so good with the kids.”

In terms of her household with her husband, she says she’s been fortunate. “I’m lucky,” she told the outlet. “My husband and I have it pretty equal when it comes to doing the chores. We don’t have set roles though. If I’m cleaning the kitchen, the other person will take out the garbage. Usually it’s just like ‘OK, the baby is sleeping; it is time to get this house clean.'”