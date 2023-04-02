Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Cozy Up On CMT Awards Red Carpet

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were the picture perfect pair as they attended the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2. The lovebirds hit the red carpet in Austin, Texas at the event, looking as in love as ever. Gwen matched her hubby in a suit jacket and tie, but while Blake wore his with jeans, Gwen paired hers with a sparkling skirt and fishnet tights. Gwen couldn’t take her eyes off her hubby as they posed for photos together on the red carpet.

At the CMT Awards, both Blake and Gwen will be taking the stage. While Blake will be for a solo performance, Gwen will be joining Carly Pearce for a highly buzzed-about duet. Carly found out that her latest single, “What He Didn’t Do,” hit No. 1 on the charts the week before the CMT Awards, and Gwen joined her to help celebrate the momentous occasion. Carly was the opening on act on Blake’s Back to the Honkey Tonk Tour earlier this year, so the ladies have gotten to know each other quite well.

Gwen has become a staple in the country music world since getting together with Blake in 2015. The two met on the set of The Voice and were together for five years before Blake proposed in October 2020. They tied the knot the following July, so they’re coming up on two years of marriage this summer. In 2020, Gwen and Blake also collaborated on two country music hits, “Nobody But You” and “Anywhere With You.” Both songs hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, as well as 2 and 3 on the Hot Country chart, respectively.

Meanwhile, Blake’s latest single “No Body” was one of six finalists nominated at the CMT Awards for Video of the Year. The category began with 16 nominees and fans voted for their favorites for weeks. Leading up to the show, it was narrowed down to Blake and five other finalists. But, on show day, the top three were revealed, and Blake didn’t make the cut. The award will go to either Carrie Underwood, HARDY and Lainey Wilson or Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown. Throughout his career, Blake has won nine CMT Awards, including, most recently, a joint win with Gwen for Collaborative Video of the Year in 2020 for “Nobody But You.”