Martha Stewart, 81, & Lookalike Granddaughter Jude, 12, Attend Broadway Opening: Photos

Martha Stewart proved she makes the best grandma, as she treated her 12-year-old granddaughter, Jude, to a night out in the Big Apple! The lifestyle maven, 81, was spotted with her lookalike grandchild at the opening of the Broadway play Life of Pi on Friday night, March 31. Rocking her signature wide collar shirt underneath a sweater, Martha was all smiles with Jude as they arrived at the Schoenfeld Theatre in the Theater District of Manhattan.

The rare appearance by the grandmother-granddaughter duo included a few poses on the red carpet. Jude stole the spotlight in her adorable, sparkly ensemble, while both she and Martha sported thick black shoes too, and it was too cute!

The adroable preteen is the daughter of Martha’s only daughter Alexis Stewart, who welcomed Jude via surrogacy on March 8, 2011. A year later, Jude got a baby brother via surrogacy with the arrival of Truman.

Martha is no stranger to the red-carpet lifestyle, as she recently debuted a new restaurant in Las Vegas and was asked about what she thinks of fans shipping her and Pete Davidson during its opening party! “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she answered the DailyMail after having a little laugh. “He is a charming boy who is finding his way,” Martha added. She then went on to say she hopes to hear what the Bodies Bodies Bodies star has to say about all the memes shipping the pair. “I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say,” she explained.

The idea of Martha and Pete hitting red carpet events hand in hand may have blossomed after they bumped into each other at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April and took an epic photo together alongside Pete’s then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. “We are at the washington correspondents dinner kim @kimkardashian and pete @petedavidson.93 and i said our hellos while we await the president of the united states!” Martha captioned the amazing photo posted to her Instagram.