Zaya Wade, 15, Stuns In Black Mini Dress With Gabrielle Union At GLAAD Awards: Photo

A true fashionista! Dwyane Wade‘s daughter, Zaya Wade, 15, hit up the GLAAD Awards alongside her stepmom, Gabrielle Union, 50, on Thurs. and the two completely wowed with their looks! For the night on the town, the openly transgender model rocked a chic all-black mini dress that featured multiple pockets on the front and mini shorts. The brunette beauty completed the look with the same white sandals she recently rocked for her Dazed magazine cover on Mar. 15, and a matching white mini purse. So cute!

The 50-year-old proud stepmother also was a style icon that night, as she sported a multi-colored strapless gown that also featured a hood over her head. She also took to Instagram to show off the ensemble in a sexy elevator video. “Never too busy to serve #GLAADAwards @glaad,” she captioned the post. Her husband, 41, made it clear he was a fan by adding several fire emojis in the comments section as well. “STUNNING,” the official GLAAD account added, while her pal, La La Anthony quipped, “Wooowwwwwwwww,” along with several heart eye emojis.

A few other celebrities at the event included pop singer Christina Aguilera, 42, Buffy alum Sarah Michelle Geller, DJ Diplo, singer G Flip and her girlfriend Chrishell Stause, as well as others. Xtina dressed to impress with a sexy plunging black sequined gown, while SMG opted for a silver sequined dress. The Selling Sunset star also opted for a revealing look with a mini burgundy corset dress, while her partner rocked a cropped white vest and slacks. Diplo looked dapper on the red carpet in a brown suit, which he paired with a white button-up shirt and sunglasses.

Zaya and Gabrielle’s outing comes two weeks after the teenager graced the cover of Dazed and opened up about how she feels the most supported around her family. When asked about what makes her feel “empowered” she credited her family. “When my family surrounds me,” she gushed. “They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me. No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I’m with them.” As some may know, Dwayne and Siovaughn Funches-Wade‘s daughter came out as transgender in 2020 and her father has continued to support her publicly.

Most recently, the 15-year-old was able to legally change her name and gender following her dad’s petition for her to do so. Her full name is now legally Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, despite her mother’s pushback on allowing her to legally change her name. Siovaughn and Zaya’s dad were previously married from 2002 until their divorce in 2010. The former NBA star notably won custody over his two kids, Zaya and her brother, Zaire Wade, 21, in 2016. Later in the interview, Zaya explained how she has gone through “big changes” recently. “So many big changes have happened over the last couple of years with me, but also just in general,” she shared. “I think it’s not my job, but it’s my honor to continue and further my family’s education and appreciation for the entire LBGTQ+ community as we grow together.”