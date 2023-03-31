50 Cent Calls Out Ex Vivica A. Fox: Will You Ever ‘Leave Me Alone’?

Rapper 50 Cent (b. Curtis James Jackson III), 47, and his ex, Vivica A. Fox, 58, might’ve called it quits over 20 years ago, but the “Candy Shop” hitmaker made it clear there is still bad blood. Following news that BET+ has greenlit Vivica’s latest project, The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story, as reported by Deadline, Fifty took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the matter on Mar. 30. “This should say 263 not BMF, @southwest263 What the f*** is this man ! Vivica ugh, So your [sic] not gonna ever leave me alone hun?,” his caption read. “and what the f*** is judge Mathis doing in this mixI’m done, Im done with all of you n*****. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

The project, directed by Fifty’s 58-year-old ex, is inspired by the true life story of Tonesa Welch, who also is the inspiration behind La La Anthony‘s character MarKaisha Taylor in STARZ’s show BMF. Soon after Fifty shared his message on Instagram, Vivica responded on her own account on Mar. 31. “TGIF Dawlings! Waking up to my ex @50Cent showing #1STLADYOFBMF support! Don’t worry dawling we got this! We gonna tell @firstladytonesa REAL story! Thanks! #Director #BlackGurlMagic #GurlPower #FILMLIFE,” she captioned the screenshot of her ex’s post.

After they both posted their respective messy messages, many of their fans flooded the comments with their reactions to their ongoing beef. “Tonesa say they used her likeness and she ain’t getting paid for it so she’s ready to tell her story her way. Can’t be mad at that,” one fan noted on Fifty’s post, while another chimed in, “This movie is about to be amazing!!!!” In Vivica’s comments section, many of her admirers couldn’t help but call out her ex for still keeping tabs on her. “Awwww he’s still watching your every move Queen! Gotta love it!!”, a fan wrote, while another added, “Let him know, his acknowledgment of it is still support, we want to see her real story anyway.”

It’s likely that the G-Unit Films founder is upset about his ex’s project, as he is one of the producers of BMF at STARZ. The series tells the story of the history of the Black Mafia Family’s Demetrius and Terry Flenory, who “become powerful figures in a multi-state drug and money laundering organization.” The series stars Demetrius Flenory Jr., 22, actor Da’Vinchi, rapper Kash Doll, and more. The show was released in Sept. 2021, which Season 2 premiering on Jan. 6. 50 Cent and his girlfriend, Cuban Link, notably attended the premiere together at the time.

The Set It Off actress and Fifty previously dated in the early aughts, however, they called it quits by 2005. During an interview with Vlad TV in 2021, The Salon star opened up about how she found out their romance was over. “The relationship broke up after the World Music Awards. I came back and he was on the radio saying he dumped me,” she said at the time. “My friend called me, I was in Baltimore filming. My friend called me and said, ‘Your boys on the radio blasting you… he’s telling everyone you broke up.’ And I was like, ‘We did?’ So he never personally said it’s a wrap. That was his way. When I look back on it now, you know, he went back to being that tough guy. Because we really loved each other at the time.”