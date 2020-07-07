50 Cent Claims Ex Vivica A. Fox Is ‘Still In Love’ With Him After She Says He ‘Can’t Handle A Black Woman’

50 Cent shared a video of ex Vivica A. Fox saying he has ‘f**kboy tendencies’ in response to his claim that black women get ‘angry’ when he dates ‘exotic’ women.

50 Cent, 45, thinks ex Vivica A. Fox, 55, is “still in love” with him after she responded to his recent controversial comments about black women getting “angry” when he dates “exotic” women. The rapper shared a video clip of the actress talking about her feelings on the topic and although she said she thinks he has “f**kboy tendencies” and “can’t handle a black woman”, he didn’t hesitate to claim that her anger means she’s not romantically over him.

“👀Vivica still in love with me, i dated her for 4 months 😳17 years ago and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like my 🍆is serious. LOL 😆#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” 50 wrote in the caption for the video.

The clip shows Vivica speaking in a video chat from her home during her appearance on Fox Soul, a live streaming channel dedicated to African American viewers, and when Lisa Raye, who was also on the stream, asked her about 50 and his recent comments, she didn’t hesitate to say exactly what was on her mind. “He just has such f**kboy tendencies, you know what I mean?” she began. “When I read that, I was like, ‘really, you would say that because you don’t want anybody to challenge you or talk to you, you want somebody to sit over there like a pretty little dog. You can’t handle a black woman, can you?'”

Vivica and 50’s responses to each other come one day after 50 had the controversial conversation about black women during an interview with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio. When speaking about the “exotic” women he dates, he brought up his opinions that have now made headlines.

“They get mad. They get angry,” he said about black women’s reactions to the types of women he dates. “You see a lot of sisters go ‘you f*ck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat.”

Like Vivica, many social media users responded to the interview with criticism. “It really bothers me that black men really feel bold enough and comfortable enough to openly bash black women when the world already hates us enough… I saw the clip from 50 Cent and Lil Wayne’s talk show,” one Twitter user wrote while another called 50’s outlook “toxic”.

This isn’t the first time Vivica and 50, who dated in 2003, have had a public feud that included shocking comments about each other. Vivica claimed she was the one who mostly initiated sex during their romance, in her 2018 book Every Day, I’m Hustling, and 50 angrily responded on Instagram by asking, “Who does this? What the f**ck!?” along with other comments about how he once took “a blue pill” and “had her ass in the matrix’s.” On the other hand, that same year, Vivica did tell Wendy Williams that she would “never say never” when it comes to a “reconciliation” and admitted she was still attracted to him.

It will be interesting to see where things go with Vivica and 50 from here but we’ll be on the lookout to see if any other comments are said!