Vivica A. Fox Admits She’s Still ‘Very Attracted’ To 50 Cent, Even After Nasty Instagram Feud

Vivica A. Fox has still got the hots for her ex, 50 Cent, despite their ongoing feud! She revealed that their romance would’ve turned out different if she knew this one very important detail…

The fire is not yet out between Vivica A. Fox, 53, and 50 Cent, 42, despite their 2003 breakup. — At least not for Fox. Although the actress recently claimed that their sex life was underwhelming, she told Wendy Williams, 53, “never say never” when it comes to a reconciliation. “I was very attracted to him [while dating], still am,” Fox admitted to the talk show host on her daytime talk show, April 10.

When asked if she would get back with him, Fox said, “We would have start as friends, but who knows. Never say never.” Fox went on to recall how in love she and the rapper were, adding that things would’ve turned out much differently between them if she knew one crucial detail. “I was very much in love with him, and he was in love with me,” Fox began. “I found out later that he wanted to propose to me. I found out after the fact — I found out the ring was 12 carats.”

So, would Fox have said “yes” if 50 had popped the question back then? — “Of course, I loved him,” she admitted.

Fox was whistling a much different tone during her interview with Wendy, than what we’re used to when it comes to the topic of her ex. As you may know, the pair have been feuding on and off since their 2003 split. Then, their rift took another when Fox referred to their sex life as “PG-13” in her forthcoming book, “Every Day, I’m Hustling”. “Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” she wrote, according to People, which obtained excerpts from the book. Fox also wrote about how she “cherished and special” her intimate moments with 50.

The rapper quickly clapped back that same day, writing on Instagram, “I’m waking up to this s—, that was 14 years ago. smh who does this? What the f—!”

Fox’s comments came just a little over a year after she revealed that she and 50 had called a truce in January 2017. “Someone has to be the bigger person,” Fox told Wendy Williams on January 4 during an interview. “I hated to have beef with him, but I let nobody mess with me. I ain’t no punk. I told him, ‘I will always love you. We’re not meant to be together, but I’ll always have love for you.’”

Now, it’s unclear what the exact status of their relationship is. 50 has yet to respond to Fox’s comments on April 10.