‘Grown & Gospel’ Exclusive Preview: Bree & Elijah Face Each Other After He ‘Humiliated’ Her

Bree Hammond arrives at her photo shoot, and there’s a lot to address with Elijah Connor. Bree says hello to Elijah and gives him a hug in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 30 episode of Grown & Gospel. “You don’t hate me?” he asks. Bree replies, “Of course not.”

Things have been tense between Bree and Elijah ever since her birthday party. Bree admits that having to rely on Elijah for this shoot is taking “some serious humbling” on her part.

Elijah sits down with Bree and wants to talk about the other night. He says he didn’t get any sleep that night. “I don’t see how what I did just made you go off on a tangent like that and cry,” Elijah tells Bree. In her confessional, Bree says, “He completely humiliated me, and I don’t humiliate easy.”

Elijah believes that Bree was just overreacting about him putting her shoes in the trash. “In all fairness, it wasn’t just the shoes. It was this buildup,” she says. The shoes were just her breaking point after he criticized her.

Bree is offended by Elijah’s words about her decorations, but he refuses to back off calling them “horrible.” Bree says that’s just his opinion, and he doesn’t have to be so vocal about it. Those decorations were all she could afford. “It’s just a level of excellence that if I’m going to be friends with somebody they don’t have to just be there all the time, but I’m going to push them to greatness,” Elijah says.

Bree asks, “Do you think it’s possible to push someone over the edge?” He doesn’t think so. He goes on to say, “I don’t care if you hate me. There’s greatness in you, Bree. I don’t know if you see it in yourself, but I wanted you to know I believe in you.”

The official synopsis for the March 30 episode reads, “With her estranged husband coming into town, Tasha struggles with her desire to reconcile, and attempts to woo him back by appealing to his baser instincts. Meanwhile, Bree agrees to trust Elijah, who has offered to direct a photoshoot for her.” New episodes of Grown & Gospel air Thursdays on WE tv.