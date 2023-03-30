Bam Margera Arrested For Public Intoxication After Causing A ‘Scene’ At Restaurant

Bam Margera was arrested for public intoxication in Burbank on Wednesday, March 29. The Jackass star, 43, was taken into custody after getting into an argument with a woman at a Thai restaurant, where his estranged wife Nicole Boyd and son Phoenix, 5, were dining, according to TMZ, who was first to report the arrest. HollywoodLife has confirmed with Burbank Police that Bam was arrested.

The Viva La Bam star, whose real name is Brandon, was reportedly arguing with a woman, and the argument was getting louder as police arrived, a source told TMZ, which said he was “allegedly making a scene.” Bam was arrested for public intoxication, which is a misdemeanor. A source also told the outlet that Nicole and Phoenix were at the restaurant, but it’s not clear if she was the woman that Bam was arguing with.

Comedian Evan Breen also filmed a part of the incident on Instagram Live. At one point in the video, Bam can be seen going into the restaurant, and later exiting the building. He was also seen sitting on the ground in the parking lot, while speaking to police.

Earlier in March, Bam was arrested for domestic violence in his California home for allegedly kicking an unnamed woman. He was taken into custody and later released on $50,000 bail. Besides the arrest, Nicole, Bam’s wife of nine years, filed for divorce from the Jackass star back in February, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Nicole also reportedly submitted a custody request for their son Phoenix.

Bam’s struggles with alcohol have been well-documented. Aside from the recent arrests, Bam has received treatment for substance abuse issues on multiple occasions. Most recently, he had a brief court-ordered stay in rehab in June 2022. While he briefly left the facility, a “crisis intervention team” was able to find him, and he returned “voluntarily” to continue his treatment, per TMZ. Bam has also appeared on TV shows like Family Therapy and Dr. Phil to address his issues with substances.