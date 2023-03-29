KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Shares Rare Makeup-Free Photo In Selfie With Daughter, 11

KISS co-founder Paul Stanley, 71, opted to forgo his stage makeup for a fresh-faced look in a new selfie shared via Twitter on Tuesday. “Family vacation! My beautiful Emily brightens the day even more!”, he captioned the adorable photo during his holiday. In the snapshot, Paul rocked a bright-orange animal print button-up shirt and a beaded bracelet, while his 11-year-old looked chic in a brown bandeau top and gold accessories.

Family vacation! My beautiful Emily brightens the day even more! pic.twitter.com/bF3ZDBHL6i — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 28, 2023

After the “I Love It Loud” hitmaker shared the photo with his 701.3K followers, many of them flooded the comments section with their reactions to seeing him sans his iconic makeup. “Wow does she ever look like you!!! Paul she is the smitten image of you completely. Yes, rest up and enjoy yourself with your beautiful family. I hope your time together is truly a blessing. Keep safe! Hey…. Hi Em!”, one fan penned. In a separate comment, another admirer quipped, “What a wonderful picture of a dad & his beautiful daughter. I just showed my husband & he said about Paul, ‘Wow, he looks really, really good.'”

Many of father-of-four’s followers continued to praise him and Emily for their dashing looks, with a plethora of them noting how alike they look. “Emily certainly looks like you Paul! A female version of you! Which is a compliment to each of you. You’re both beautiful folks inside and out and it’s pretty easy to see,” another KISS fan tweeted, while a fourth chimed in with, “looks just like dad. Beautiful beautiful beautiful Emily.”

The musician’s family vacation comes just over one month after he suffered a bike accident, which he revealed with a biking selfie via Instagram on Mar. 9. “Bike Crash Last Month! First ride today since fracturing my hip and banging up my knee. It feels awesome to be back. Life is for living!”, Paul captioned the chipper post. While on his bike, he rocked a protective helmet, chic Tom Ford sunglasses, and opted to forgo his makeup once more. “Glad you’re feeling better,” one fan noted, along with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile a second admirer noted that they are glad Paul recovered, as he is due back on stage this summer. “Stay safe, Paul! I just spent a fortune on MSG tickets and I am looking forward to your dance moves!”, the fan commented.

As many know, Paul rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s after he co-founded the rock band in New York City with Gene Simmons, 73. The group currently has several dates listed this summer for their End of The Road tour, which is set to kick off on June 3, in the United Kingdom. Aside from his work, Paul is married to Erin Sutton, who he wed in 2005. Their kids include: Colin Michael Stanley, 17, Sarah Brianna Stanley, 14, and Emily. The rocker also has a son, Evan Stanley, 28, who he welcomed with his first wife Pamela Bowen.