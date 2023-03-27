Mariah Carey Jumps Off Her Massive Yacht To Celebrate Her 53rd Birthday: Watch

It’s just another “anniversary” for Mariah Carey! The “Butterfly” songstress took to Instagram on her 53rd birthday to prove that she’s forever young by jumping off her yacht. In the short clip, the mom of two rocked a bright pink and black wetsuit and wore her hair in a ponytail as she jumped, without hesitation, into the clear waters. She then plunged under the surface again for a quick dive, and appeared to be loving the moment as she floated in the jeweled waters. Per her perfectly Hollywood personae, she wore her sunglasses continuously for the video. She set the entire clip to a remix of her 1997 hit “Honey.” “Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!” Mariah captioned the post, along with butterfly, ocean wave, and champagne bottle emojis.

In the comments thread, many of the hitmaker’s 11.8 million followers went wild. “The grip on those sunglasses,” quipped a fan, “Happy anniversary Queen!!” “When bestie is ONE WITH THE WATER she is happier than ever. It’s an unimaginable feeling of freedom. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY to THE GOAT,” another wrote. “Just missing those Gucci heels dahling,” remarked a third.

Mariah, who is mom to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex Nick Cannon, is ageless — and she likes to keep it that way. In fact, she calls her birthdays “anniversaries.” “I don’t count years. . . I rebuke them,” she said in a 2014 interview with Out Magazine. “I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling.’’

“As a kid I literally made this pact,” she explained at the time. “There had been some sort of argument with my mom and the man she was dating at the time, and somehow I became a part of it — I was around 8 or 9 years old, and I said, ‘I’m never going to forget how it feels to be a kid, and you can’t be seen or heard.’ It’s as though your opinion doesn’t mean anything, or your feelings are not real.” Hence, she stays “eternally 12,” celebrating the anniversary of her 12th birthday again and again.

She doubled down on not aging when refusing a FaceApp challenge, which gave users the chance to try out the “old” version of themselves. “FaceApp is not something I acknowledge,” she tweeted in July of 2019. She included an iconic meme of herself during a past interview, with the subtitles: “I don’t hear you, I don’t see you, you don’t exist to me.”