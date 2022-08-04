Mariah Carey Rocks Plunging Mini Dress As She Holds Hands With Bryan Tanaka In NYC

Mariah Carey, 53, and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, are going strong! The adorable couple who have been dating for over five years stepped out for a dinner date in New York City on Wednesday night (August 3). They held hands while heading into Mr. Chow, which is frequented by many A-list celebrities. As always, Mariah looked absolutely gorgeous in a super chic outfit.

The Grammy Award winner wore a plunging black minidress that showcased her sexy curves. Mariah also sported a pair of sandals and wore a protective black face mask. She styled her signature curly hair in an updo and carried a black purse over her shoulder. Bryan, who has been dating Mariah since the fall of 2016, wore a black button-up shirt, a pair of navy blue shorts, and black shoes. The dance choreographer wore a black mask, just like Mariah did, and lastly had on a red hat to finish off his look for the romantic dinner date.

Mariah and Bryan have been inseparable in the past few years and their romance seems to be unbreakable. Bryan has even formed a close relationship with Mariah’s 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. In March, the couple and Mariah’s kids enjoyed a bonfire night that the singer documented on Instagram. Mariah sweetly snuggled up to her loved ones next to the burning wood.

One month earlier, Mariah snapped an adorable selfie of her and her man the day after Valentine’s Day. “Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!” She captioned the post. Mariah seems super content with Bryan and isn’t phased by her ex-husband Nick having more and more children with other women. Nick has even declared that he’d get back together with Mariah, but the “Queen of Christmas” is sticking with Bryan for the long haul.