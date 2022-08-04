Mariah Carey Rocks Plunging Mini Dress As She Holds Hands With Bryan Tanaka In NYC

Date night! Mariah Carey looked gorgeous as she held hands with her boyfriend of almost six years, Bryan Tanaka, outside the fancy restaurant Mr. Chow.

By:
August 4, 2022 10:10AM EDT
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2019
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Still going strong! Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they arrive for dinner at fancy Mr. Chow New York. Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
St. Barth, FRANCE - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka snap a few selfies while enjoying the warm sun as a family at Grand Cul de Sac Lagoon in St. Barth, with Mariah's two children Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah goes makeup-free in a black wetsuit as she relaxes in a clear bottom boat as her beau Bryan mans the oars. Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Revolver / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: PapCulture / BACKGRID

Mariah Carey, 53, and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, are going strong! The adorable couple who have been dating for over five years stepped out for a dinner date in New York City on Wednesday night (August 3). They held hands while heading into Mr. Chow, which is frequented by many A-list celebrities. As always, Mariah looked absolutely gorgeous in a super chic outfit.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka out to dinner in New York City on August 3 (Photo: PapCulture / BACKGRID)

The Grammy Award winner wore a plunging black minidress that showcased her sexy curves. Mariah also sported a pair of sandals and wore a protective black face mask. She styled her signature curly hair in an updo and carried a black purse over her shoulder. Bryan, who has been dating Mariah since the fall of 2016, wore a black button-up shirt, a pair of navy blue shorts, and black shoes. The dance choreographer wore a black mask, just like Mariah did, and lastly had on a red hat to finish off his look for the romantic dinner date.

Mariah and Bryan have been inseparable in the past few years and their romance seems to be unbreakable. Bryan has even formed a close relationship with Mariah’s 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. In March, the couple and Mariah’s kids enjoyed a bonfire night that the singer documented on Instagram. Mariah sweetly snuggled up to her loved ones next to the burning wood.

One month earlier, Mariah snapped an adorable selfie of her and her man the day after Valentine’s Day. “Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!” She captioned the post. Mariah seems super content with Bryan and isn’t phased by her ex-husband Nick having more and more children with other women. Nick has even declared that he’d get back together with Mariah, but the “Queen of Christmas” is sticking with Bryan for the long haul.

