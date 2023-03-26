Kim Kardashian Files Trademarks For Daughter North, 9, To Launch Toys, Skincare Brand & More

Kim Kardashian, 42, is helping her daughter North West, 9, gear up for her own toy and skincare line. The reality star reportedly filed for four trademarks in her mini me’s name on March 10, according to The Sun, as she continues prepping for her four kids to inherit her $1 billion empire. Her other three children include sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 5, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim’s first filing was reportedly for “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers.” The beauty line for North, who shares a popular TikTok account with her mom, will also expand to “Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations,” and more, the outlet reported.

The second trademark is reportedly for “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys,” and more. The toy company will also apparently include “children’s educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sport balls.”

North’s third trademark reportedly involves advertising services and the fourth includes “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture.” Similar trademarks were filed for North by Kim in 2019 but one also included a clothing line.

North isn’t the only child Kim has filed trademarks for. In Nov., the SKIMS creator reportedly filed 12 for her youngest child, Psalm. They included skincare and “probiotic supplements; nutritional supplements; vitamins; baby diapers; baby cloth diapers; anti-inflammatory ointments; baby food; infant formula,” The Sun reported. She also filed some for “strollers,” “jewelry,” “clocks,” “baby carriers,” “furniture,” “textiles,” “clothing,” “toys,” and “advertising services.”

Kim recently also filed for trademarks for Saint and Chicago and as with her other children, they reportedly include skincare, toys, and fashion lines. Since Kim has made quite a name for herself over the years, and has many trademarks of her own, it’s not too surprising she would do the same for her next of kin. Some of her other other siblings have also taken the steps for their own children, including Kylie Jenner, who filed trademarks for her daughter Stormi.