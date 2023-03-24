Kendall Jenner Slays In Tight Hip-High Slit Dress With Leather Boots In Paris: Photos

Kendall Jenner has been slaying her outfits lately and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 27-year-old model was out in Paris on March 24, when she wore a tight dark gray dress with an incredibly plunging slit that started all the way at her hip.

Kendall’s high-neck knit maxi dress was form-fitting and showed off her long, toned legs with a completely cutout side of the skirt. She styled the look with a matching cardigan and accessorized with a pair of knee-high pointed-toe black leather The Row Lady Napa Tall Stiletto Boots and skinny black sunglasses. As for her glam, she slicked her dark hair back into a middle-parted ponytail and added a dark brown matte lip.

Just the day before, Kendall rocked a stylish black The Row Spring 2023 dress with a low-cut scoop neckline and a tight, cinched-in waist. She styled the midi dress with a headpiece wrapped around her hair, skinny black sunglasses, and a pair of black The Row Kitten Leather Pumps.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from Kendall was at the Vanity Fair Oscars party when she wore a tight gold scaled Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2008 Couture dress with a low-cut V-neckline. Kendall has been on a roll lately and she recently wore a black Alaïa Asymmetric wool-blend jumpsuit that was skintight and had one three-quarter sleeve while the other was sleeveless.

The skintight jumpsuit was made from 71% wool, 19% viscose, 9% polyester, and 1% polyamide. One leg was covered in a tight pant with a wide-leg ruffled hem while her other leg was left completely bare.