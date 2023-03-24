Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Emme, 15, On Night Out at SZA Concert: Photos

Jennifer Lopez had some quality mother-daughter at SZA’s concert at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum on Thursday (Mar. 23). J.Lo, 53, caught the finale of SZA’s SOS Tour, enjoying the event in a luxurious oversized furry jacket that surely warded off the chilly “Southern California in late March”-type of weather. J.Lo also rocked a pair of chic glasses, oversized denim pants, and tan boots. Her date for the evening wasn’t Ben Affleck, but her and Marc Anthony’s 15-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz.

Emme (they/them) kept it casual with a pair of green pants, a concert t-shirt, headphones to protect their teenage hearing, and a pair of Vans. After Emme and Jennifer enjoyed the second of SZA’s two shows at the Kia Forum, they returned to their car with bright smiles.

J.Lo and Emme were just two of the many A-listers who caught SZA during her short run at the Kia Forum. During SZA’s first concert on Mar. 22, Kylie Jenner hung out with her pal Fai Khadra. The makeup mogul sat near Adele, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber. Footage of the celebrity row was captured by Rolling Stone’s Tomas Mier, who shared the video on Twitter. Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, also attended the Wednesday concert, wearing a gray and black skintight snakeskin jumpsuit.

There hasn’t been an official statement about Emme’s pronouns, Jennifer spoke of her daughter in gender-neutral language in June 2022. When J.Lo performed at Dodger Stadium for the sixth annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala, she brought Emme up on stage with her. “(The last time) we performed together was in big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t,” J.Lo said, per TODAY. “So this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out, but they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”

From there, Emme walked out on stage carrying a rainbow microphone, joining their mother to sing Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.” The video of J.Lo’s speech was shared to TikTok, where users commended the singer/actress/fashion icon for apparently using this moment to seemingly announce Emme’s gender orientation.