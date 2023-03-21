Nick Lachey Ordered To Attend Anger Management & AA Meetings After Clash With Photographer

Former boy bander Nick Lachey won’t be charged for his part in an alleged clash with a photographer — but he will definitely be spending some time thinking about it. According to PEOPLE, the former husband of Jessica Simpson has been ordered to attend AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meetings and an anger management class. “Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to the outlet on Tuesday, March 21.

“Instead he is participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017. As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.” The statement concluded with the promise that the 98 Degrees star won’t be charged, provided he completes the “diversion program.” “Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed.”

The incident in question involved Nick, 49, allegedly reached into a photographer’s car to take her phone in March of 2022. He claimed he and his wife Vanessa were being photographed, against their will, after getting dinner. “Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” he wrote in a March 28, 2022 tweet. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

Video of the altercation was shared via TMZ at the time. In it, the Love Is Blind host appeared to reach into the woman’s window to grab her phone as she recorded. Vanessa could be heard yelling in the background. The photographer could also be heard asking him why he was “so mad” as he charged toward the car window and adding, “I’m just a photographer.” Nick aggressively asked her why she was taking pictures of “people in the street.” The photographer also stated during the encounter, “I think you’re drunk, I can smell your alcohol.”

It’s worth noting that Vanessa told HollywoodLife EXLCLUSIVELY in November of 2022 how she and her husband of 11 years can get through “anything” together. “We’ve made a lot of mistakes and we always learn from them,” she said in part. “So I think learning from your mistakes is so important.” She also said to, “just communicate and you’ll always be on the same page and honestly, you can get through anything.”