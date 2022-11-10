‘Love Is Blind’ Hosts Vanessa & Nick Lachey Reveal Their Marriage Advice To ‘Get You Through Anything’ (Exclusive)

Vanessa and Nick Lachey may not have been able to help Cole and Zanab through their issues (honestly, no one could have), but their relationship advice is definitely some to remember! The Love Is Blind hosts dished to HollywoodLife.com about how they’ve remained more in love than ever after 11 years married, and 16 years together! “We’ve made a lot of mistakes and we always learn from them. So I think learning from your mistakes is so important,” Vanessa told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Even more so than that, communication. He’s not a mind reader, and I’m not a mind reader, and when you think that you know what they’re thinking, they don’t and vice versa. So, just communicate and you’ll always be on the same page and honestly, you can get through anything.”

Nick added to his wife’s sentiments, saying, “It’s kind of cliché, but it’s work, right? It’s not an easy thing. It’s a wonderful thing, but yet, you have to want to work at it.” The couple also admitted they are both “big proponents of therapy,” with the 98 Degrees singer telling HL, “Don’t be afraid to to have a third party role come in to help you dissect and communicate with each other.”

Vanessa continued, “The thing that I hate is that people think therapy is when you’re in trouble. We did therapy before we got married and have continued to so we have the fundamental tools that we can use when we’re in the heat of the moment. I love that we did that before marriage and we continue to do that to this day.”

Vanessa and Nick spoke to HollywoodLife to discuss their new partnership with Hotels.com and the Cuffing Season campaign! Couples who’ve been dating for six months or less can enter a sweepstakes to win $2,500 in Hotels.com gift cards by submitting a photo together and completing a short questionnaire describing their perfect weekend getaway. As part of the prize package, Nick and Vanessa will personally match the five winning couples with their ultimate Hotels.com Cuffing Season Stay based on their responses.

“You really get to learn about a person when you travel with them!” Vanessa gushed. “It’s a neutral space, not his apartment or your apartment or his hometown or your hometown. It’s like, you’re going somewhere together and going to see how we vibe!” Nick added, “When you’re on vacation with somebody, it’s all in, 24 hours a day. So, you learn really quickly whether or not you guys are compatible, or if it’s just a train wreck waiting to happen!”

For couples who enter the sweepstakes and stay together through Valentine’s Day 2023 – with photographic evidence provided – Hotels.com will double their prize with another $2,500 in Hotels.com gift cards! Sign you and your partner up at http://www.hotels.com/cuffingseason from now until November 10, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Selected couples will be notified by November 25, 2022. Must be 21+ to enter, check out the full terms here.