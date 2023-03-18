Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, Lifts Shirt To Reveal Toned Abs On Solo Outing In LA: Photos

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, didn’t hesitate to show off his toned abs during a recent outing! The son of Angelina Jolie, 47, and Brad Pitt, 59, was photographed walking alone in an outside parking lot and wore a gray T-shirt, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap, and a black face mask. At one point, he lifted up his shirt and revealed his fit mid section to the nearby cameras.

The teen also wore black sneakers to top off his look, and appeared confident. It’s unclear where he was headed, but the glance at his toned abs was definitely unexpected. His outing also seemed to prove he’s comfortably taking on life as an adult, now that he’s over 18.

Before his latest outing, Pax made headlines for going on a solo grocery run in Los Feliz, CA. He flashed a smile to cameras as he wore a red hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers. He was pushing a shopping cart full of groceries that were in brown paper bags.

Another activity Pax was recently spotted doing was walking his dog. He once again wore a casual outfit that included a dark gray sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers, and added sunglasses to the look. He also had wireless ear buds in his ears as he enjoyed the weather with the pooch strolling beside him on a leash.

When Pax isn’t the one getting attention in the family, his other close ones are. His dad, Brad, who officially divorced Pax’s mom Angelina in 2019, has recently been in the spotlight due to his new romance with Ines de Ramon, 30. The lovebirds had a romantic dinner in Paris, France last month and were dressed to impress. They were photographed at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées, where they spent time together, and it had a lot of people talking.

Brad and Ines reportedly first started their relationship in Nov. 2022 and have been “having a really wonderful time with each other,” a source told Us Weekly. The 30-year age difference between them isn’t bothering them at all, either. It “isn’t an issue for either of them,” the source added, and they are “excited about what’s to come next for them.”