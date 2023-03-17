Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten Spotted On ‘First Date’ After ‘DWTS’ Tour: ‘They Grew Really Close

Another Dancing With the Stars couple may be blossoming! After recently wrapping up the DWTS tour, Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten went on a first date at Avra in Beverly Hills on March 15. Photos of the two, which you can see here, show them posing together at the restaurant, as well as leaving the establishment together. “He asked her out, this is their first date,” PEOPLE reported. “He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this.”

Gabby was a contestant on season 31 of DWTS in the fall of 2022. For most of the season, she was still engaged to her final pick on The Bachelorette, Erich Schwer. Meanwhile, Alan was one of the pro dancers on the show, who was partnered with Jessie James Decker. After Jessie’s elimination, Alan danced with Gabby for one week while her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, was in quarantine for COVID-19.

Gabby and Val went on to come in second place, and she was asked to join the pro dancers on tour. Alan was one of the dancers on the road with DWTS, so he and Gabby got to spend even more time together. On the date, Alan reportedly “often leaned in close to Gabby,” according to PEOPLE’s source. “They were very engaged in each other’s conversation,” the insider added.

Gabby and Erich split amidst her run on DWTS, and fans quickly began pulling for her to start dating another contestant on the show, Vinny Guadagnino. The two exchanged several flirty comments on social media and both confirmed that they would be interested in going on a date with one another. However, with their busy schedules, it does not appear that that has happened yet. Gabby and Vinny did reunite in January, though, when he appeared as a special guest during a few DWTS tour dates.