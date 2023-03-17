Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten Spotted On ‘First Date’ After ‘DWTS’ Tour: ‘They Grew Really Close

After spending months on the 'DWTS' tour together, Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten are reportedly seeing if there's a romantic connection between them.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 17, 2023 9:20AM EDT
gabby windey alan bersten
View gallery
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each other’s lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabby’s one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fan—grandpa John—which begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette” airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910A” – Part one of the LIVE two night Bachelorette finale event. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each other’s lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabby’s one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fan—grandpa John—which begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette” airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)GABBY WINDEY, RACHEL RECCHIA
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Another Dancing With the Stars couple may be blossoming! After recently wrapping up the DWTS tour, Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten went on a first date at Avra in Beverly Hills on March 15. Photos of the two, which you can see here, show them posing together at the restaurant, as well as leaving the establishment together. “He asked her out, this is their first date,” PEOPLE reported. “He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this.”

Gabby was a contestant on season 31 of DWTS in the fall of 2022. For most of the season, she was still engaged to her final pick on The BacheloretteErich Schwer. Meanwhile, Alan was one of the pro dancers on the show, who was partnered with Jessie James Decker. After Jessie’s elimination, Alan danced with Gabby for one week while her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, was in quarantine for COVID-19.

gabby windey alan bersten

Gabby and Val went on to come in second place, and she was asked to join the pro dancers on tour. Alan was one of the dancers on the road with DWTS, so he and Gabby got to spend even more time together. On the date, Alan reportedly “often leaned in close to Gabby,” according to PEOPLE’s source. “They were very engaged in each other’s conversation,” the insider added.

Gabby and Erich split amidst her run on DWTS, and fans quickly began pulling for her to start dating another contestant on the show, Vinny Guadagnino. The two exchanged several flirty comments on social media and both confirmed that they would be interested in going on a date with one another. However, with their busy schedules, it does not appear that that has happened yet. Gabby and Vinny did reunite in January, though, when he appeared as a special guest during a few DWTS tour dates.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad