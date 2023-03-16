Melissa Gorga Claims Teresa Giudice Got Her Forehead Surgically Lengthened: Watch

Despite their ongoing feud, Melissa Gorga had no problem revealing that her estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice lengthened her forehead after she debuted on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009. “Teresa did her forehead,” the 43-year-old reality star revealed in a brand new RHONJ: After Show episode clip (seen here) released on March 16. “She went back a little further,” she added, pointing at her hairline. “Everybody does something.”

Melissa’s revelation didn’t seem to be in an ill-mannered light, as she revealed she got her nose done after she saw herself on television when she joined the cast in RHONJ‘s third season. “Everybody gets a little tuneup after the first time [they see themselves on TV],” she noted. She went on to admit that she wouldn’t mind getting some work done on her forehead, either. “I could give half of mine or I could take half of somebody else’s,” she said.

Rachel Fuda, who was in the confessional room with Melissa, agreed that she, too, would not mind touching up her forehead. “I need to go a little forward. I got a little bit big of a forehead,” she said. However, she later declared that “pretty girls have big foreheads.”

Melissa has been open about the procedures she has undergone to enhance her face and body. She revealed in 2015 that she had a breast augmentation when she was in her early 20s. “Wish me luck! Following the Dr’s orders… After 13 years they say it’s always best to switch out your breast implants :-) so here we go…,” she captioned an Instagram snapshot of herself giving two thumbs up from a clinic chair.

Teresa, 50, has breast implants as well, and opened up about the decision in a candid 2020 post to Instagram, which can be seen below. “I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done. I am so thankful for Dr. Preminger @premingermd,” she began in a photo of herself smiling next to plastic surgeon Dr. Aviva Preminge at a clinic. “She was amazing, and so professional. I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results. I was very nervous to re-do my breasts , but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self.”

“I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day,” she continued. “If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better I highly recommend Dr. Preminger @premingermd, and could not be happier with the results. I felt like she understood me, and really made me feel comfortable.”

Teresa has also gotten a nose job, as has her eldest daughter, 22-year-old Gia Giudice. Gia took to her Instagram in a since-deleted photo in July 2020 to reveal she underwent a rhinoplasty. “yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen,” she wrote. “[T]hank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it … I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”