Savannah Chrisley ‘Will Never Forget’ Seeing Her Parents’ Faces After Guilty Verdict

Savannah Chrisley recalled the shock that her whole family had when her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of tax fraud during an interview on the Off The Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe on Tuesday, March 14. Savannah, 25, recounted what it was like to be in the courtroom when the guilty verdict came in for Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, but she also admitted that they were working towards an appeal, which she said they’d file in March. “I will never forget the moment sitting in that courtroom, a four-week trial, every single day. It took three days for the verdict to come back,” she said.

After giving a breakdown of the fraud charges that her parents faced and how the trial played out, Savannah gave a very short play-by-play of how the guilty verdict came in.”I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts. It was like, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ like over and over and over again,” she said.

As the jurors read their guilty verdicts, Savannah said that Todd and Julie were both emotional as they were found guilty. “I just saw the look on my parents’ faces,” she said. “They were just in tears, because we were not expecting that. We were like, ‘There’s no way.'”

The Chrisley Knows Best star continued to insist that her parents were not guilty and said that they hoped that the appeal that they planned on filing would help prove their innocence. She claimed that the appeal would show errors in the case.

Earlier in the interview, Kaitlyn asked Savannah if she had any hard feelings towards her parents amid all their legal battles, and she explained that she had a good understanding of the situation. “I know who my parents are. I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they’re going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look,” she said. “There’s no resentment whatsoever.”

Since Todd and Julie began serving their 12 and 7-year sentences, respectively, Savannah has spoken about the many emotions that the family has gone through on her podcast Unlocked. She’s also spoken about how her parents have been handling their prison sentences. She’s also spoken about plans for a new reality show while her parents are away.