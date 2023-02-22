Savannah Chrisley Reveals Plans For New Family Reality Show ‘With Mom & Dad Being Gone’ In Prison

Savannah Chrisley has plans for a brand new reality show to develop while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their prison sentences for tax fraud. The reality star, 25, revealed that she’s in the process of beginning something new while her parents are away during an episode of her Unlocked podcast, fittingly titled “A New Reality (Show?)” on Tuesday, February 21. “We’re talking to a few production companies about doing another show,” she said.

During the discussion, Savannah revealed that the production companies and networks have reached out about working on a new program. She also explained that she was “ready to go work” on a new project, swearing that her parents’ prison sentence wouldn’t stop them. “I’m ready to walk down that highway any day,” she said. “At the end of the day, we’re not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward.”

Nanny Faye, who was the guest on the podcast remarked that they’d be nicknamed the “Bounce Back Chrisleys,” and said that they were looking forward to painting a real picture of the family. “We’re gonna let the world see that we’re really who we were. We love each other, we’re gonna walk this walk and talk this talk,” she said.

Amid the struggles, Savannah said she hoped the new show would be “heartwarming,” while showing the family both honestly and with a sense of humor. “We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” she said. “Having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”

Todd and Julie are serving 12 and seven-year prison sentences, respectively, after they were both found guilty of tax fraud charges in June. Both of the Chrisley Knows Best stars were required to report to prison on January 17. Todd is serving his sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, and Julie is at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky. They’re working on appealing their sentences.