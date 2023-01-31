Savannah Chrisley Says Brother Grayson Had ‘A Breakdown’ After Their Parents Entered Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s son, Grayson, 16, had a “breakdown” after his parents began their 12 and 7-year prison sentences, respectively. Savannah Chrisley, 25, explained how she and her siblings, including Grayson and her sister Chloe, 10, are adjusting to life after their parents were both found guilty on all counts of tax fraud back in June.

The Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about “the toughest week” of her life during the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast which was recorded on January 24. “It’s been hard,” she admitted. “It’s been hard to understand, process and also help two kids process what’s going on in our life.”

The reality star confessed that she is in a “unique situation” trying to support her younger siblings. “I’m helping to guide Chloe and Grayson through this process,” she stated. “And I’m having to guide them through this process as I’m trying to guide myself through this process which is very, very difficult.”

“I’m trying to stand strong and not break and be strong for them,” Savannah continued. “So they feel comfortable enough to break down, and it’s tough.”

The television personality shared an update on how Grayson is doing amid their parents’ lengthy prison sentences after Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud, and bank fraud. Julie was found guilty of tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

“Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now. And it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that,” she revealed. “Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he wants to have of them.”

As we previously reported, the reality star couple received their sentences in November. Julie is currently serving her time at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center Lexington, while her husband is at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. “Julie’s last-minute change to Kentucky was a slight moment of joy for them because most of the kids live in Tennessee, which is only one state over,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.

“Todd’s location in Pensacola Florida is another story and it will not be as easy to visit him,” the insider said. “This is so hard on all of them right now.”