Tems Reacts To Backlash Over Her Big Oscars Dress Blocking People Seated Behind Her: ‘Oops’

Nigerian singer Tems dressed to impress at the 2023 Oscars, donning an angelic white gown for the Mar. 12 ceremony. While her look was heaven-sent, she might have overlooked a major detail about the ensemble. The hooded Lever Couture number was so grand, it blocked the views of her fellow audience members at The Dolby Theater.

As soon as cameras scanned the crowd, people on the internet had something to say. Some tweeters called Tems “rude” for the over-the-top ensemble. Others defended the star, full name Temilade Openiyi, and her asymmetrical tulle dress, like one Twitter user who said she “stole the show.”

None of the chatter was keeping Tems from being confident. Elegant as ever, she responded to the backlash with a gorgeous set of Oscars night photos on Twitter. And not afraid to make light of the situation, the star tweeted a simple “Oops” with a smiling emoji along with the snaps.

Tems was positively glowing as she posed up a storm in her hotel room ahead of the ceremony. The billowy one-shouldered white gown got an extra dose of glamour via the diamonds which matched her bejeweled heels.

The star opened up about her lavish look ahead of the awards, telling Harper’s Bazaar she wanted to “go all out” for her first Oscars. “Two years ago, I would’ve said no to this dress,” she said.

“But it’s my first Oscars — I am going to go all out. I really wanted to make the most of the day. The dress is also my way of celebrating my work and the people around me, celebrating my country, and celebrating the people that are rooting for me. This dress says ‘Yes, yes, I am here!’”

It was certainly a big night for Tems and friends. The African artist was nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) alongside Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single “Lift Me Up.”