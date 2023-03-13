Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Both Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party After Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Sabrina Carpenter, 23, attended the same Oscars after-party on March 12, amidst rumors that they are dating. The “Stitches” singer and the Disney Channel star were both at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, though they posed for photos separately, not together. Shawn looked handsome in a black jacket and matching pants from Dolce & Gabbana. Under his jacket, Shawn donned a sheer shirt with a silk collar.

Sabrina looked flawless in a Paco Rabanne gown with a sheer bejeweled top and a long whit skirt. The “Vicious” singer let her blonde hair down and donned some glamorous makeup and pink lipstick. Sabrina didn’t take any pictures with Shawn, but we can bet that they hung out at the star-studded party.

Shawn and Sabrina first sparked dating rumors when they were seen taking a stroll in Los Angeles together in February 2023. This happened one week after gossip site Deuxmoi received a tip from an online sleuth regarding Sabrina and Shawn’s alleged outing at a spot called Horses. During that alleged “date”, the source claimed that Sabrina and Shawn appeared “verrrry [sic] comfortable” together.

On March 9, Shawn and Sabrina both attended Miley Cyrus’ party for her new album Endless Summer Vacation, which only added to the dating speculation. After they partied with Miley and other stars like Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton, Shawn and Sabrina left the event together in the same car. A Twitter video showed Shawn holding the door open for Sabrina as they exited the party.

The singers haven’t addressed the rumors about their relationship. Both Shawn and Sabrina have had their personal lives thrust into the spotlight before. Shawn famously dated Camila Cabello from 2019 to 2021. Sabrina was linked to Joshua Bassett and got embroiled in drama after Olivia Rodrigo released “driver’s license,” which was seemingly about Joshua and referred to a “blonde girl” many fans assumed was Sabrina.