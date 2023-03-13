Riley Keough Rocks Gorgeous Bedazzled Dress At Vanity Fair Oscar Party: Photos

Riley Keough is the moment. In the midst of the massive success of Daisy Jones & The Six, Riley attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and wowed in a metallic print dress that appeared to resemble a snakeskin print. The 33-year-old mother of one lit up the blue carpet in the neutral-colored dress, which featured cutouts above her hips and a cowl neck, as seen below. She accessorized with a thin silver necklace and sparkling waterfall earrings, and her luscious auburn hair was styled in loose waves.

Riley was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Ben Smith Petersen. As seen below, he looked spiffy in a classic all-black suit that featured a stripe down the pants. The pair have been married since 2015 and welcomed a daughter in private at some point last year.

Riley didn’t attend the Oscars ceremony nor did her grandmother, Priscilla Presley. Many expected Priscilla to attend and support Austin Butler, who was nominated for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

Riley and Priscilla are reportedly not communicating amid a battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust. Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 on January 12, just days after attending the Golden Globes with her mother.

Following Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla challenged the validity of her daughter’s trust after learning that Riley and her brother, Benjamin, were made co-trustees in 2016. Lisa Marie had not made any amendments since, even though Benjamin died in 2020. This has divided Priscilla and Riley in their time of mourning.

Priscilla made her first red carpet appearance since Lisa Marie’s death at the Agent Elvis premiere on March 9. Meanwhile, Riley has been promoting her hit Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six. She plays the titular role and showcases her incredible vocals skills.

Riley honored her late grandfather in an episode of the show. She can be seen wearing a red guitar strap that looks very similar to the one Elvis wore during his 1968 comeback special. Despite coming from a musical family, Riley has stuck to acting for the most part.

“I don’t know if there is continuing my grandfather’s legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me,” she told Entertainment Tonight about her role in the show. “But it was a really fun experience for me. I’m not a musician — or I am now I guess. I’ve been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way.”