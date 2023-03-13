Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Twin In Oversized Jeans & Tops During Lunch Date After VF Oscars Party

One day after Hailey Bieber, 26, wowed at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the beauty twinned with her hubby, Justin Bieber, 29, in oversized jeans on Monday. The celeb power couple strutted down the streets of Los Angeles while on a lunch date in similar oversized jeans and t-shirts. Hailey’s outfit featured slightly more form-fitting trousers with a striped polo shirt, while Justin rocked his brand’s Drew House jeans and a grey hoodie with a ripped button-up jacket.

The model and the “Peaches” hitmaker’s accessories were also very on-trend! Hailey paired her casual look with on-trend black sunglasses, a leather jacket, black booties, and mini gold hoop earrings. The 29-year-old completed his Monday attire with a neon pink beanie and white sneakers. Notably, Justin’s jeans were so baggy that they were seemingly falling off of him as he was pictured trying to hold them up despite his use of a black belt. Yikes!

As previously mentioned, their lunch outing comes just one day after they both attended the prestigious VF Oscars after-party on Sunday. For the sexy date night, the Rhode Skin founder wore an elegant long black custom Saint Laurent dress, which featured one long gloved sleeve and one that put her giant wedding ring on full display (see photos here). The 26-year-old paired the timeless look with diamond droplet earrings and a nude lip.

Although Justin didn’t join his wife on the red carpet, he did take to Instagram the next day to prove he was at the party. “Me and my date @vanityfair,” he captioned the photo of Hailey kissing him on the cheek. Later, many of his 281 million followers took to the comments to react to his look, which featured a pinstriped suit and a colorful blanket. “hailey give him his phone back,” one fan joked, while another added, “Love uuuuuuuuu [sic].”

Hailey’s night on the town and lunch date with her hot man come amid her ongoing feud with Selena Gomez, 30, who JB dated from 2010 to 2018. Not only did an old clip of Hailey dissing Selena’s bestie, Taylor Swift, 33, resurface, but she and Kylie Jenner, 25, also seemingly mocked the Disney Channel alum for he laminated eyebrows last month. Despite this, Selena and the The Kardashians star have since squashed the rumored beef via a TikTok comments section, calling the matter “silly” and “unnecessary.” Hailey, for her part, has not publicly addressed the drama with Selena at this time.