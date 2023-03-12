Lady Gaga Slays In Black Sheer Gown On Oscars Carpet Ahead Of Last-Minute Performance

Lady Gaga just couldn’t miss out on Hollywood’s biggest night. The actress/singer extraordinaire decided to grace us with her presence on the Oscars carpet. She looked fantastic in a black sheer gown from Versace that Gigi Hadid wore on the runway at Versace’s Los Angeles show on March 9.

Lady Gaga had her hair pulled back in a sleek updo and rocked a bright red lip. She accessorized with a gorgeous diamond necklace. A truly top-notch look that was pulled together at the last minute!

Just hours before the 2023 Oscars, Variety reported that Gaga would attend the ceremony after all. The Oscar nominee will be performing during the Oscars ceremony. She’ll sing the ballad “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

The song is nominated for Best Original Song. If the track wins, this will be Gaga’s second Oscar win. She won Best Original Song in 2019 for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and was previously nominated for “Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground.

Originally, Lady Gaga was not expected to perform at the Oscars due to her filming schedule for the Joker sequel. She’s playing Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck/Joker in Joker: Folie à Deux. The film is currently in production in New York City.

“We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now,” Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss said on March 8. “Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth… It didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show.”

Thankfully, Gaga was able to make it work with her busy schedule. With Gaga performing, all of the Best Original Song nominees will be taking the stage during the show. This includes Rihanna, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux, and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.