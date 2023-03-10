Gigi Hadid Stuns In Sheer Cutout Outfit With Dramatic Eyeliner At LA Versace Show

Gigi Hadid brought her fierce modeling skills to the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in Los Angeles on March 9. The supermodel hit the catwalk to model in the star-studded show. She wore one of the sexiest looks of the night on the catwalk. Her ensemble featured a sheer black outfit on the top, with a poofy black skirt draped very low on her waist. The aesthetic for the show was dark, and Gigi’s glam look featured dramatic, winged eyeliner all the way up to her eyebrows, which went perfectly with the dress and theme.

In addition to Gigi, models like Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk also walked the runway at the Versace show. Plus, since the event took place in Los Angeles, it was super convenient for many other celebrities to show up for seats in the front row. Some notable celeb guests included Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Channing Tatum, Cher and more. Needless to say, amidst tons of Oscars parties, this was another hot spot to be in L.A. this week!

It’s been a busy few weeks for Gigi, as she’s been promoting the second season of her Netflix show, Next in Fashion. Gigi hosts the show alongside season 1 host, Tan France, and it features them leading aspiring designers around the world as they compete to have their collections displayed on Net-a-Porter. Of course, there’s also a cash prize, which is a nice incentive for the contestants!

The first season of Next in Fashion, which featured Alexa Chung hosting with Tan, premiered at the beginning of 2020. That June, it was announced that the show had been cancelled. However, in Jan. 2022, Netflix took to social media to confirm that the show had been renewed and would be starring Gigi. “We are doing this show to give people a prompt to express their creative vision to really whimsical, fun, inspiring place that’s more editorial than ready-to-wear,” Gigi dished to PEOPLE ahead of season 2. “The more the season goes on, the deeper we go into each person’s story, and it just makes so much sense about why they express themselves the way they do in this show.”

While Gigi is clearly keeping busy with work, she’s also a dedicated mom to her two-year-old daughter, Khai. Gigi shares the toddler with her ex, Zayn Malik, who she has been co-parenting with since their split in Oct. 2021.