Jason Momoa Walks Around Set In A Thong In Eye-Catching Insta Video: Watch

Jason Momoa is still sporting a traditional Hawaiin malo after revealing in November that he no longer enjoys being fully clothed.

March 10, 2023 3:07PM EST
Jason Momoa is showing off what his momma gave him … again! The 43-year-old Aquaman star took to Instagram on Thursday, March 9 to show off his collaboration with clothing line So iLL — and his bare butt. In the video, seen below, he urged fans to check out the new tees from his collab as he wore a lavender one. “Check it out! We got all our new shirts in. We got purple. We got pink. We got lavender. We got black!” he began.

“And check it out, it matches the shoes, you know what I’m saying?” he said as the video zoomed out to show off his entire body — which was dressed in a traditional Hawaiian malo — and the pair of lavender flip flops he was wearing. “Looks good!” he added as he walked away, with his toned derrière on full display. “Tees to match the shoes,” Jason captioned the clip. He revealed he was wearing the lavender Nakoa Tee, which retails for $56, and the Kanaka Sandals, which sell for $48.

This, of course, is not the first time the Baywatch: Hawaii actor has shown off his bottom. In Nov. 2022, he rocked the traditional loincloth on a fishing trip with his pals Sonny and martial artist Gordon King Ryan. In an Instagram post from the fishing trip, he let fans gaze upon his almost completely naked body, as the only thing covering him up was his malo.

That same month, Jason appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed he had to wear a loincloth for his new AppleTV+ series, Chief of War. “It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role, ’cause I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white ass,” he explained. “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” he later added.

Jason had a promotion for a different film come out last month. During Super Bowl LVII, the trailer for the highly-anticipated Fast X, the tenth movie in the Fast franchise, dropped and showed Vin Diesel and Jason battling it out on the streets. There were no loin clothes involved, but instead, fans can expect many fast car chases, explosions, and several other intense scenes.

