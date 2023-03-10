Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Widow Allison Holker Spotted Still Wearing Wedding Ring While On Walk With Her Children

Allison Holker was spotted with her wedding ring from Stephen “tWitch” Boss on while out for a walk with two of their children over the weekend. The dancer, 35, could be seen with the ring still on her finger in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. She has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since tWitch’s death, but she continued to show her love for him with the ring.

The ring could clearly be seen on Allison’s finger as she walked around Encino. She sported a gray coat and jeans as she pushed a stroller with her and Stephen’s daughter Zaia, 3, in it. Their son Maddox, 6, also walked alongside his mom and sister. Zaia wore a denim jacket and a shirt with a heart printed on it, while her brother rocked a black tie-dye sweater and red shorts. Their daughter Weslie, 14, who Allison had from a previous relationship but was adopted by tWitch, was not seen in the photos.

The outing comes nearly three months after tWitch died by suicide in December. He was 40. Shortly after his death, Allison took to her Instagram to share an emotional tribute to him with a selfie of the two of them. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she wrote.

Allison occasionally shared photos and other tributes to her late husband on her social media since his passing. A few weeks after the funeral, tWitch’s wife shared a video message speaking about the grief but also thanking fans for their outpouring of love and support during the difficult time. “has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life. And it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration. He was someone that was just beautiful,” she said in February.

Since tWitch’s death, Weslie returned to TikTok and appeared to honor her stepdad with a short message that simply said, “i miss u” in the caption, while Mac Miller’s “Surf” played in the background.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.