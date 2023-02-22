Allison Holker’s Daughter Weslie, 14, Honors ‘tWitch’ As She Returns To TikTok For 1st Time Since His Death

With help from Mac Miller and a mirror selfie, Weslie Fowler paid tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancer/personality who died by suicide in December. Wesley — the 14-year-old daughter of Stephen’s widow, Allison Holker — returned to TikTok on Feb. 20, posting her first video in two months. In the short clip, Weslie poses in front of a mirror as Mac Miller’s “Surf” plays. “I know we try / And the days, they go by / Until we get old / There’s water in the flowers, let’s grow,” sings the late rapper. “I miss u,” Weslie captioned the shot.

On the back of Weslie’s photo case was a short photo booth film strip. It’s unclear if the man posed next to her is the late tWitch. However, it was evident that Weslie was cherished and supported by all her family and friends as she processed the pain of losing her father figure. “I love you, babygirl,” commented her mother, Allison Hoker. “Always and forever.” Maddie Ziegler added, “Beautiful girl, sending you so much love.” The rest of the comments were similar in nature. “Wrapping you in a blanket of love.” “Big hugs to you!” “Sending you so much love.”

Allison, 35, also recently returned to social media. “I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram on Feb. 18. “It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.”

“My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was looked out by bringing joy to people,” she said. “Joy to people’s homes, you know, from dance or love. And that’s not gonna change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose, and we’ll still do that to this day.”

Allison was engaged to another man before her marriage with Stephen, and that relationship produced Weslie. Stephen adopted Weslie after he and Allison tied the knot in 2013. The couple welcomed a son, Maddox, in 2016 and a daughter, Zaia, in 2019.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share [that] my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison wrote in her Dec. 14 statement, confirming the loss of the celebrated dancer and television personality. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.