Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Pants For Weekend Getaway With Husband & Friends: Photos

Jessica Simpson got a leg up on vacation fashion during a getaway with hubby Eric Johnson and friends. The pop star-turned-businesswoman, 42, didn’t sacrifice her signature style during the trip, seen rocking a leather and animal print outfit in her chic vacation photos.

“Stole my lover and friends for the weekend,” Jessica teased while sharing the snaps with her Instagram followers. The songstress looked glam as ever, pairing a cheetah-print coat and chunky heeled boots with tight, leather pants. Complementing the curve-hugging look, she added a studded purse and red sunglasses.

In the first photo, Jessica got cozy with her husband of 9 years. Then, they took in the beautiful view at their vacation spot, posing on a balcony with a picturesque scene in the background. Next, Jessica buddied up with friend Lauren Harrison, who looked chic in a striped brown and black sweater with straight-legged pants and combat boots.

Jessica showcased her figure once more in a sultry shot with her hubby. Getting super flirty, she wrapped one leg around the NFL alum while he grabbed her backside. A car selfie and a group photo continued the collection, which finished with a snap of Jessica and Eric smooching.

Jessica and Eric certainly seemed to be enjoying grown-up time. The couple jetted off without daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9, and their youngest, Birdie, 3.

While the duo has been going strong for over a decade, they still manage to keep the relationship fresh. Jessica opened up about their connection with People in Apr. 2022, telling the magazine, “I feel like every moment with us, we’re growing as long as we’re communicating, and our love is only deepening.

“I feel like Eric and I learn from each other so much,” she went on. “I feel like we’re stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning.”

Jessica’s first marriage wasn’t as effortless as her and Eric’s. The star married fellow teen idol, Nick Lachey in 2002, but they divorced in 2006.