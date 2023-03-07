Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Pants For Weekend Getaway With Husband & Friends: Photos

The songstress looked super sexy as she 'stole' away her inner circle for a vacation. She got very flirty with her hubby, who grabbed her derriere in one of the snaps.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 7, 2023 9:50AM EST
Jessica Simpson
View gallery
Shailene Woodley Virgin Voyages Scarlet Night Party, New York, USA - 14 Feb 2019 Wearing Attico
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bella Thorne Boss show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2022, Milan Fashion Week, Milan, Italy - 22 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Jessica Simpson got a leg up on vacation fashion during a getaway with hubby Eric Johnson and friends. The pop star-turned-businesswoman, 42, didn’t sacrifice her signature style during the trip, seen rocking a leather and animal print outfit in her chic vacation photos.

“Stole my lover and friends for the weekend,” Jessica teased while sharing the snaps with her Instagram followers. The songstress looked glam as ever, pairing a cheetah-print coat and chunky heeled boots with tight, leather pants. Complementing the curve-hugging look, she added a studded purse and red sunglasses.

In the first photo, Jessica got cozy with her husband of 9 years. Then, they took in the beautiful view at their vacation spot, posing on a balcony with a picturesque scene in the background. Next, Jessica buddied up with friend Lauren Harrison, who looked chic in a striped brown and black sweater with straight-legged pants and combat boots.

Jessica showcased her figure once more in a sultry shot with her hubby. Getting super flirty, she wrapped one leg around the NFL alum while he grabbed her backside. A car selfie and a group photo continued the collection, which finished with a snap of Jessica and Eric smooching.

Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson is a style queen. She wore Giambattista Valli during this stop by ‘The View’ in Feb. 2020. (Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock)

Jessica and Eric certainly seemed to be enjoying grown-up time. The couple jetted off without daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9, and their youngest, Birdie, 3.

While the duo has been going strong for over a decade, they still manage to keep the relationship fresh. Jessica opened up about their connection with People in Apr. 2022, telling the magazine, “I feel like every moment with us, we’re growing as long as we’re communicating, and our love is only deepening.

“I feel like Eric and I learn from each other so much,” she went on. “I feel like we’re stronger than ever now, [more] than we were even at the beginning.”

Jessica’s first marriage wasn’t as effortless as her and Eric’s. The star married fellow teen idol, Nick Lachey in  2002, but they divorced in 2006.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad