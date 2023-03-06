Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Plunging Pink Outfit As She Matches Nick Jonas At Paris Fashion Week

His and hers! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked fantastic as they arrived for the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 5. The Matrix Resurrections actress, 40, and Jonas Brother, 30, rocked fabulous pink and black outfits from the designer, respectively. Each of their outfits had a matching print of the Valentino logo.

Priyanka’s look was entirely hot pink, with a plunging top, and even her shoes were Valentino. She carried a matching purse to complete the look. She looked beautiful as she also sported deep red lipstick for the show. Nick’s blazer and slacks combo had the same print as his wife, just in all black. He also had a pair of dress shoes and a matching watch.

The Happiness Begins singer also gave a closer look at the pair’s footwear on his Instagram Story. He also shared a photoset, including a shot of him cozying up to his wife and another where they looked like they were about to kiss on his social media. “Paris,” he wrote with a heart emoji. “Thank you for having us Maison Valentino.”

Priyanka also shared a few shots of the couple on her Instagram Story, as well as a few more looks at her stunning pink outfit in a post, where she congratulated the designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. “The new collection is so special,” she wrote.

Nick and Priyanka seem like they’ve been having a great time during their stay in Paris. Besides the Valentino show, the pair were seen holding hands on their way to dinner to meet up with their friends Camila Alves McConaughey and Jessica Alba earlier in the weekend.

The time in Paris comes about a month after the pair’s daughter Malti Marie, 1, made her public debut when the Jonas Brothers were given a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Priyanka cradled their child as they attneded the landmark event. The actress appeared alongside Nick’s brothers’ wives Sophie Turner, who is married to Joe, and Danielle Deleasa, who is married to Kevin.